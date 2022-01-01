Menu

Mourad HALILOU

TUNIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • HACIM - International Consultant & Interim Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Kromberg & Schubert - Plant Manager

    2012 - 2014

  • LEONI - Plant Manager

    2010 - 2012

  • LEONI - Plant Section Manager

    1997 - 2009

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :