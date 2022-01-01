Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mourad HALILOU
Ajouter
Mourad HALILOU
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
HACIM
- International Consultant & Interim Manager
2014 - maintenant
Kromberg & Schubert
- Plant Manager
2012 - 2014
LEONI
- Plant Manager
2010 - 2012
LEONI
- Plant Section Manager
1997 - 2009
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Asma HMILI
Asma LTIFI
Boudallaa MOHAMED
Faycal GHANDRI
Guith SOFIENE
Héla ELAMINE
Karim OMRANE
Mehrez BELDI
Raoudha BEJAOUI
Saadi ISSAM
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z