Moussa Pierrick DIDZAMBOU SONKO

I was born in Gabon, I moved to France in 2010 in order to start my higher education.



In a matter of fact, my professional training during my higher studies gave me the opportunity to explore several fields of industry through Maintenance Engineering, industrials systems engineering and Quality engineering.



Today i am a graduate of the National Institute of Applied Science « Centre Val de Loire », where I specialized in Quality Engineering. My degree was completed through an apprenticeship contract between Faurecia Automotive Seating and INSA CVL (one third dedicated time at the engineering school and two thirds dedicated time at Faurecia).



Thanks to the training and job I realized between school and company, I have now 3 years experience in several fields of Quality in automotive industry : Customers Quality, Production Quality, product and process Quality. My main missions are described in my CV.



I improved my critical thinking and developed analytical skills through different projects by using several quality tools such as : SPC, problem solving tools (QRCI), Faurecia 7 Quality basics, PQA (process Qualification Audit), Process & Design FMEA, MSA, PPAP, APQP and so on.



Indeed, my experiences in Gabon, Canada and France have strengthened my open-mindedness, my adaptability and my relational skills which are requiered for team working. Thanks to my background, I feel more dynamic, i have an ability to work in international context.



My goals are to meet new challenges, to keep learning from others while discovering new cultures.