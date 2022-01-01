Menu

Moussa Pierrick DIDZAMBOU SONKO

  • Renault SAS
  • Ingénieur Fabrication CUET ABV Peinture

TORONTO AREA

En résumé

I was born in Gabon, I moved to France in 2010 in order to start my higher education.

In a matter of fact, my professional training during my higher studies gave me the opportunity to explore several fields of industry through Maintenance Engineering, industrials systems engineering and Quality engineering.

Today i am a graduate of the National Institute of Applied Science « Centre Val de Loire », where I specialized in Quality Engineering. My degree was completed through an apprenticeship contract between Faurecia Automotive Seating and INSA CVL (one third dedicated time at the engineering school and two thirds dedicated time at Faurecia).

Thanks to the training and job I realized between school and company, I have now 3 years experience in several fields of Quality in automotive industry : Customers Quality, Production Quality, product and process Quality. My main missions are described in my CV.

I improved my critical thinking and developed analytical skills through different projects by using several quality tools such as : SPC, problem solving tools (QRCI), Faurecia 7 Quality basics, PQA (process Qualification Audit), Process & Design FMEA, MSA, PPAP, APQP and so on.

Indeed, my experiences in Gabon, Canada and France have strengthened my open-mindedness, my adaptability and my relational skills which are requiered for team working. Thanks to my background, I feel more dynamic, i have an ability to work in international context.

My goals are to meet new challenges, to keep learning from others while discovering new cultures.

Entreprises

  • Renault SAS - Ingénieur Fabrication CUET ABV Peinture

    Production | 2018 - maintenant Manager d'unités de fabrication dans le cadre du graduate program- parcours ingénieur manufacturing. : 1ere assignation. 2018/2020.

  • Sogefi - Industrialization Quality Engineer Consultant

    Guyancourt 2016 - 2017 Entreprise cliente : SOGEFI Filtration. L’entreprise développe, fabrique et commercialise une gamme complète de filtres à huile, à essence, à gazole, pour la 1ère monte, les marchés de pièces de rechange d’origine et le marché indépendant de la rechange.
    Entité de rattachement : SOGFI FILTRATION Vire, Département Industrialisation Europe/Monde.
    Responsable hiérarchique : Responsable Qualité projets- Responsable Fonctionnel : Responsable Industrialisation monde.
    Interlocuteurs principaux: Ingénieurs Industrialisation (Assemblage, Industrialisation Plastique (Moules), Industrialisation Elément Filtrant), Acheteurs, Dessinateurs projeteurs, Ingénieur Qualité achats, Ingénieur Qualité projet, Ingénieur Etudes, chef de projets, Fournisseurs et Intégrateurs.
    Assignation principale: Obtenir la qualification des nouveaux process de fabrication, des Pièce Œuvrées Externe et des Pièces Œuvrée Interne et contribuer à l’atteinte des objectifs du groupe projet en terme de rebuts fin de ligne et de ppm client.
    Via les différentes missions ci-dessous :
    Qualité process/ Process Quality :
     Participation à la création et la mise à jour des AMDEC process : orientation du choix des équipements du process afin de limiter l’apparition des défauts et définition des méthodes et les moyens de détection (Visions, fibres, ATEQ, Capteurs …) pour atteindre les objectifs IPR internes ou fixés par les clients.
     Participation à la définition des process de fabrication nouveau et/ou modifié : Feedback process similaires déjà en série via résultats des AMDEC process, Lessons Learned, Best practices, capabilités, rebuts, etc.
     Participation en partie aux revues Design et Automatisme chez les intégrateurs. Participation aux réceptions d’équipements.
     Rédaction des plans de surveillance à partir de l’AMDEC processus et des plans de surveillance renforcés au démarrage du processus (SOP) en fonction des risques identifiés sur les projets similaires.
     Définition du plan de qualification process interne, mise en œuvre du plan de qualification, analyse les résultats et suivi des plans d’actions pour chacun des écarts. (Participation à la qualification du moyen de production et réalisation de la qualification des moyens de contrôle)
     Participation à la formation des opérateurs pour le processus nouveau et/ou modifié (ainsi que la rédaction des instructions de travail, modes opératoires …).
     Participation à la réalisation des EI.
    Qualité Produit/ Product Quality
     A partir du SQAR procéder à l’acceptation des composants (Pièces de fonderie, d’emboutissage, Visserie, plastique, joints, etc.) en collaboration avec l’ASQ-E (Advanced Supplier Quality Engineer) : Analyse des dossiers PPAP, des échantillons initiaux fournisseurs, Suivis des essais inhérents aux EIs, analyse des rapports dimensionnels etc.
     Animation de la relation fournisseurs : Emissions des PSW, Convergence des méthodes de mesures, gestion des NC fournisseurs, réception des fournisseurs sur sites etc…
     Participation aux développements des nouvelles pièces injectées plastique (Aspects Qualité) : AMDEC-Process, Participation à la définition des moyens/ gabarits de contrôle (Dynamomètre spécifique, tampons, bagues, fourchettes, éjecteurs, Montages de contrôle spécifiques,…). Réalisation des passages en production (développements/projets vers usines clientes SOGEFI).
     Participation à la formation des opérateurs pour les produits nouveaux et/ou modifiés (pièces plastique et sous-ensembles).
     Participation aux revues de plans ( internes, fournisseurs)
    Formations reçues : Project QRQC /ATEQ / SKILL (Software for risk analysis : P&D FMEA, CP…)

  • Faurecia FECT Canada - Faurecia Excellence System Coordinator

    2015 - 2016

  • Faurecia - Quality Engineer Apprentice

    2013 - maintenant

  • Faurecia - Customers Product Quality Engineer Apprentice

    2013 - 2014

  • MECATEP SA - Technicien Méthodes de Maintenance

    2012 - 2012 Organisation et mise en place d'une politique de maintenance préventive pour 2 ateliers du site.
    Rédaction des contrats de maintenance.
    Déploiement de la politique de maintenance préventive mise en place vers un logiciel de GMAO.
    Gestions des pièces de rechanges.
    Paramétrage Machine à commande numérique.

Formations

Réseau