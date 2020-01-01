Menu

Muhindo BALIKWISHA

En résumé

23 years of experience in large-scale project management and business consulting, leveraging best practices in architecture and agility for digital/IT transformations.

My technical and managerial skills and my ability to adapt to different business sectors have enabled me to successfully lead major IT projects within structures exposed to the challenges of strong growth and competitiveness.

The appetite for innovation and expertise in information systems has led me to develop a dual skill set: IT and Business Development.

I enjoy supporting complex and critical cross-functional projects , coordinating heterogeneous teams, and working in co-construction with all stakeholders.

Innovative in the face of new uses and digitalization of the company, agile in terms of service to meet business needs.

I strengthened my expertise by obtaining an executive MBA in strategic management from Toulouse Business School.

SKILLS:
- Consulting in IT strategy and digital transformation
- Strong analytical, technical and problem solving skills.
- Skilled at creating a sense of direction and vision.
- Results focused, taking personal responsibility for getting the job done.
- Management, deployment, and implementation of solutions (MOE/AMOA).
- Management, coordination of internal & external teams.
- Control of technical infrastructures, availability and security of IS.

SOFT SKILLS :
- Ethics and professional deontology
- Critical thinking and problem solving
- Time management
- Collaboration

Entreprises

  • Bnp Paribas - Project Director

    2018 - 2020 Realization of projects within the BP2i division of BNP Paribas
    Infrastructure consulting and project management
    Oversee all Strategic Projects and lead the portfolio management and IT PMO activities.

  • Crédit Agricole - Senior Project Manager

    2017 - 2018 Realization of infrastructure and business projects for CALF within SILCA.
    Leading a portfolio of projects to integrate CALF into SILCA
    Implementation of the technical part of the Joint Venture between CALF and SILCA

  • Accorhotels - Digital Project Leader

    2016 - 2016 Realization of projects within the "SVP IT Infrastructure, Operations, Process & DevOps" division of the Accor group's IT department.
    Implementation and standardization of project methods and processes.

  • Modis - Senior IT Business Consultant

    2013 - 2020 Modis, a global player in consulting in engineering, digital services and life sciences, is the partner of companies to support them in their cross-training and their search for performance.

    Interventions on accounts : BNP Paribas, Hello Bank, Group Crédit Agricole, Groupama, Unibail Rodamco, Accor Group

     Audit
     Consulting missions in organization and information systems.
     Project management and change management in the deployment of digital, collaborative, architecture, systems, networks & telecom
     Digital & IT Strategy
     Digital Transformation Programs (Digital Commerce, Industry 4.0, Back-Office Modernization)
     Enterprise & Technology Architecture (IS/IT Strategic Plan, API Strategy, Technology platforms design & sourcing)
     Lean | Agile Operating Models (SAFe, DevOps, Bimodal IT, Digital/ Software factories…)
     Bid management and contract negotiation for large deals : system integration, IT consulting, application management outsourcing, business application global roll-out, …

  • BNP Paribas - Digital Innovation Senior Consultant

    2013 - 2015 Realization of projects within the IPS division of BNP Paribas, provider of solutions for the group's business lines/subsidiaries .
    Consulting and change management strategy for the adoption of collaborative tools.

  • MACSF - Senior Project Manager

    2002 - 2012 Management of a portfolio of technical production projects
    Transverse Management and Coordination of technical teams
    Risk analysis of IS infrastructure and critical business applications
    Implementation of the Production Improvement Plan.
    Customer Relationship Management

  • Unilever - System Architect

    1999 - 2002

  • GROUPE C.F.I - Head of Technical Expertise

    1996 - 1999 Management of the team (12 Technical Experts including 4 itinerant)
    In charge of recruitment, integration, and training (technical, functional and organizational) of new employees.

Formations

  • Toulouse Business School (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2015 - 2017 Executive MBA,Strategic Management

Réseau