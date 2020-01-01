Muhindo BALIKWISHA

23 years of experience in large-scale project management and business consulting, leveraging best practices in architecture and agility for digital/IT transformations.



My technical and managerial skills and my ability to adapt to different business sectors have enabled me to successfully lead major IT projects within structures exposed to the challenges of strong growth and competitiveness.



The appetite for innovation and expertise in information systems has led me to develop a dual skill set: IT and Business Development.



I enjoy supporting complex and critical cross-functional projects , coordinating heterogeneous teams, and working in co-construction with all stakeholders.



Innovative in the face of new uses and digitalization of the company, agile in terms of service to meet business needs.



I strengthened my expertise by obtaining an executive MBA in strategic management from Toulouse Business School.



SKILLS:

- Consulting in IT strategy and digital transformation

- Strong analytical, technical and problem solving skills.

- Skilled at creating a sense of direction and vision.

- Results focused, taking personal responsibility for getting the job done.

- Management, deployment, and implementation of solutions (MOE/AMOA).

- Management, coordination of internal & external teams.

- Control of technical infrastructures, availability and security of IS.



SOFT SKILLS :

- Ethics and professional deontology

- Critical thinking and problem solving

- Time management

- Collaboration