Muriel SMALL

VISEO
- Développeuse Front-End / Consultante
Boulogne-Billancourt
2015 - maintenant
Mission: chez L'OCCITANE
-Participation au projet "Beauty Profil" du nouveau site e-commerce
-Ticket de Fixing post-Redesign
-Maintenance
-Update de modules existants
Développement web Front-end : HTML5, CSS3, SASS, BEM, Atomic Design, Javascript ES6, JQuery
Multi devices (desktop, tablette, mobile) en Responsive ou Adaptive design
Environnement tecnique : C#.NET , WEBPACK, NPM , Node, Bitbucket, sourcetree
Mission : AAAiC
Intégration / Développement front sur 2 applications web (RAFA - RAFI)
- Développement Web Front-end : Backbone.js, underscore, D3.js, Javascript, Ajax, HTML5, CSS3
Environnement technique : BACKBONE.JS, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, JAVA Spring Hibernate, MAVEN, Tomcat, PostgreSQL, GIT, Jenkins, JIRA.
Méthodologie : AGILE SCRUM
Mission SFR (au sein du Studio Web)
Intégration / Développement sur le site http://www.sfr.fr/ :
-Création de MEA
-Création de landing page
-Mise à jour de contenu sur le Back Office (Overview, fiche produit boxe, fibre ,mobiles...)
-Création de fiche produit (lors de lancement de nouveaux produits)
-Emailings
-Mise à jour hebdomadaire des animations (Ventes Flash, By night et offres speciales sur la page home)
Environnement technique : CMS Tilta; BO BOL.
Langages de programmation front : Foundation, HTLM5, CSS3, Javascript natif, Jquery
Mission : TOTAL Bitume (plate-forme e-commerce d'achat de bitume online) et Mission : TOTAL CSO (catalogue produits online)
-Développement Web Front-end : moteur de templating Twig, HTML5, CSS3, JAVASCRIPT (natif, Jquery, Ajax, loadash)
Environnement technique : GIT, Symfony2, MySQl, Symfony2 Doctrine
Méthodologie : AGILE SCRUM
Mission : chez La SACEM
Référente technique sur le développement et l'intégration Front HTML5 / CSS3 / LESS / JS / REACT.JS
Environnement technique : React.js, Node.js, HTML5, Less/CSS3, JavaScript, JAVA J2E, SpringMVC, Thymeleaf, REST/JSON, MAVEN, Tomcat, PostgreSQL, PGAdmin3, RabbitMQ, Liquibase, GIT, Jenkins, JIRA.
Méthodologie : AGILE SCRUM