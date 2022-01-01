Menu

Muriel SMALL

Boulogne-Billancourt

En résumé

Mon portfolio : http://www.msmall.fr/developpeuse_web_et_mobile/

Mes compétences :
PHP 5
C#
NetBeans
Visual studio
MySQL
JQuery
ActionScript 3
Android SDK
XML
Java SE
WINDOWS PHONE 8
Prestashop
NoSQL
JOOMLA
Eclipse
Ajax
SQL
JavaScript
CSS 3
HTML 5
Adobe Illustrator CS6
Adobe Dreamweaver CS6
Wordpress
Java ME
Adobe Flash CS6
Adobe Photoshop CS6
AngularJS

Entreprises

  • VISEO - Développeuse Front-End / Consultante

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2015 - maintenant Mission: chez L'OCCITANE
    -Participation au projet "Beauty Profil" du nouveau site e-commerce
    -Ticket de Fixing post-Redesign
    -Maintenance
    -Update de modules existants
    Développement web Front-end : HTML5, CSS3, SASS, BEM, Atomic Design, Javascript ES6, JQuery
    Multi devices (desktop, tablette, mobile) en Responsive ou Adaptive design
    Environnement tecnique : C#.NET , WEBPACK, NPM , Node, Bitbucket, sourcetree

    Mission : AAAiC
    Intégration / Développement front sur 2 applications web (RAFA - RAFI)
    - Développement Web Front-end : Backbone.js, underscore, D3.js, Javascript, Ajax, HTML5, CSS3
    Environnement technique : BACKBONE.JS, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, JAVA Spring Hibernate, MAVEN, Tomcat, PostgreSQL, GIT, Jenkins, JIRA.
    Méthodologie : AGILE SCRUM

    Mission SFR (au sein du Studio Web)
    Intégration / Développement sur le site http://www.sfr.fr/ :
    -Création de MEA
    -Création de landing page
    -Mise à jour de contenu sur le Back Office (Overview, fiche produit boxe, fibre ,mobiles...)
    -Création de fiche produit (lors de lancement de nouveaux produits)
    -Emailings
    -Mise à jour hebdomadaire des animations (Ventes Flash, By night et offres speciales sur la page home)
    Environnement technique : CMS Tilta; BO BOL.
    Langages de programmation front : Foundation, HTLM5, CSS3, Javascript natif, Jquery

    Mission : TOTAL Bitume (plate-forme e-commerce d'achat de bitume online) et Mission : TOTAL CSO (catalogue produits online)
    -Développement Web Front-end : moteur de templating Twig, HTML5, CSS3, JAVASCRIPT (natif, Jquery, Ajax, loadash)
    Environnement technique : GIT, Symfony2, MySQl, Symfony2 Doctrine
    Méthodologie : AGILE SCRUM

    Mission : chez La SACEM
    Référente technique sur le développement et l'intégration Front HTML5 / CSS3 / LESS / JS / REACT.JS
    Environnement technique : React.js, Node.js, HTML5, Less/CSS3, JavaScript, JAVA J2E, SpringMVC, Thymeleaf, REST/JSON, MAVEN, Tomcat, PostgreSQL, PGAdmin3, RabbitMQ, Liquibase, GIT, Jenkins, JIRA.
    Méthodologie : AGILE SCRUM

  • Natcom agence conseils en communication - Développeuse web

    2014 - 2015 Missions:
    -Analyse (analyse du besoin, évaluation de la charge et des délais)
    -Développement / intégration / assurer compatibilité avec les différents navigateurs notamment IE7, IE8, IE9..) - optimisation du référencement SEO
    -Recette
    -Mise en Production / assistance au démarrage

    Derniers projets :

    Site + outil de gestion : http://www.afaf.asso.fr/
    Technologies utilisées : WORDPRESS / HTML5/ CSS3/ JAVASCRIPT/ J-QUERY/fontawesome

    Site onepage responsive : http://www.auto-lounge.fr/
    Technologies utilisées : WORDPRESS / HTML5/ CSS3/ JAVASCRIPT/ J-QUERY

    Site vitrine : http://valance.fr/valance-international.php
    Technologies utilisées : PHP5 / HTML5/ CSS3/ J-QUERY/ BOOTSTRAP/ JAVASCRIPT

    Site + outil de gestion : http://www.natcom.fr/commun/sites_construction/CEBTP-V2/
    Technologies utilisées : PHP5 (model MVC)/MySQL , HTML5/ CSS3 / J-QUERY/ BOOTSTRAP/ JAVASCRIPT/ fontawesome

    Sites satellites Responsive + outils de gestion :
    http://engin.de.chantier.albingia.fr/
    http://assurance.evenementiel.albingia.fr/
    http://assurance.professionnel.immobilier.albingia.fr/
    Technologies utilisées : PHP5 (model MVC)/ MySQL/ HTML5, CSS3,J-QUERY/ BOOTSTRAP/ JAVASCRIPT, fontawesome

    Newsletters / Emailings:
    http://www.groupe-cebtp.com/newsletters/externe/141106/
    http://www.ccef.net/images/newsletters/octobre2014-n13/
    http://www.natcom.fr/commun/emailings/bastide-blacailloux/

  • Caterine Lorgeoux - Coach sportif - Développeuse web

    2014 - 2014 Projet défendu devant Jury pour obtention du titre de Développeur d’applications Multimédia

    -Développement d'un site web avec back-office : http://www.msmall.fr/coaching_sportif/site/

    Technologies utilisées :
    PHP 5 model MVC
    MySQL
    HTML5
    CSS3
    J-QUERY/ BOOTSTRAP/ JAVASCRIPT

  • NATCOM, agence conseil en communication - Stagiaire developpeuse web et mobile

    2014 - 2014 -Développement d'une application mobile ANDROID
    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=fr.natcom5.natcom&hl=fr

    -Initiation au développement mobile IPHONE (sur OBJECTIVE-C)

    -Développement d'un mini-site web avec gestionnaire de contenu (back-office) - projet inachevé :
    http://www.natcom.fr/commun/sites_construction/natcom_site_pre_fait/
    Technologies utilisées :
    PHP 5 model MVC
    MySQL
    HTML5
    CSS3
    J-QUERY/ BOOTSTRAP/ JAVASCRIPT

  • Bateaux Parisiens - Chargée de clientèle

    2005 - 2013 2011-2013
    Chargée de clientèle - marché Entreprises /Grands Comptes
    SODEXO - Bateaux Parisiens (Paris 7 e)
    Montage de devis sur mesure et adaptés à la clientèle entreprises
    Relance sur devis / Confirmation de réservations et Facturations
    Suivi technique des dossiers sur différents logiciels (Procontact / Maresa)
    Négociation tarifaire, ventes additionnelles...

    2005 -2011
    Chargée de clientèle - marché Professionnels du Tourisme (dont 2 ans en alternance) SODEXO - Bateaux Parisiens (Paris 7 e)
    Gestion des appels entrants et emails/Fax
    Prise en charge des réservations
    Confirmation des réservations / Facturation / Relances
    Création et Gestion des comptes clients

Formations

  • DORANCO Espace Multimédia

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Developpeur d'Applications Multimédia

    * Programmation : PHP5, C#, JAVA, AS3, SQL
    * Mobile : Java Android et Windows Phone 8 avec C#
    * Web : HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Ajax, jQuery, Angular.js, XML,
    * Référencement : SEO
    * Bases de données : MySQL
    * CMS : Joomla, WordPress, Prestashop
    * Infographie : Photoshop, Illustrator, Flash, Dreamweaver
    * IDE : Eclipse, Visual Studio, Netbeans, Websorm

  • IEFT

    Paris 2007 - 2008 BTS VPT, Ventes et Productions Touristiques

  • Université Cergy Pontoise Master 2: Finance

    Cergy Pontoise 1999 - 2001 DEUG, Langues Etrangères Appliquées

