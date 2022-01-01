Retail
Mustafa KANARYA
Mustafa KANARYA
Entreprises
Toyota Boshoku Türkiye
- Production and Logistics Control Manager
2014 - maintenant
Valeo
- Directeur Supply Chain
Paris
2013 - 2013
Lear Corporation
- Materials Manager
Southfield
2010 - 2013
Solideal France
- Directeur Chaine Logistique
2007 - 2010
GEFCO
- Supply Chain Manager
COURBEVOIE
2005 - 2006
MICHELIN
- Supply Chain Manager
FERRAND
1996 - 2005
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Clermont Ferrand
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Clermont Ferrand)
Clermont Ferrand
maintenant
Réseau
Alain FERREIRA
Christophe LEPELTIER
David MARQUES
Jean-Marie VILLERS
Jean-Pierre LE GROSSEC
Laure CORNIL-ANSELLEM
Mathieu GICQUEL
M. Lénaïc BERTHELOT
Nicolas RUEL