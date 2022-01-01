Menu

Mustafa KANARYA

Entreprises

  • Toyota Boshoku Türkiye - Production and Logistics Control Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Valeo - Directeur Supply Chain

    Paris 2013 - 2013

  • Lear Corporation - Materials Manager

    Southfield 2010 - 2013

  • Solideal France - Directeur Chaine Logistique

    2007 - 2010

  • GEFCO - Supply Chain Manager

    COURBEVOIE 2005 - 2006

  • MICHELIN - Supply Chain Manager

    FERRAND 1996 - 2005

Formations

Réseau