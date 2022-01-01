Menu

Mustapha ALLAF

Courbevoie

En résumé

Over 20 years’ experience in large engineering department management dedicated to products development and to large systems deployment worldwide, particularly in the following solutions:
• Urban and Civil Security: Improving homeland security and protecting citizens in large urban areas
• Critical Infrastructures Protection: Ensuring Protection and monitoring of sensitive sites such as airports, ports, oil & gas facilities, military bases, prisons
• Integrated Control Canter’s for Urban Rail: providing to the transportation operators an global and synthetic situation of its infrastructure, of the train traffic, with integrated capabilities of commands and control
• Identity Management: Facilitating the free circulation of people whilst ensuring appropriate border control and crime prevention. Ensuring unique identity and personal data protection

Professional skills:
• Team management
• Multi-year budget management
• Product policy management
• Technical mastering of bids and projects
• System and software engineering processes and tools
• Engineering and R&D competitiveness management
• Engineering skills & knowledge management
• Computer security

Mes compétences :
Systèmes d'information
Architecture
Architecte
Team Management
Software Engineering
System Engineering
IT Security
Site Security
Smart Cards
PKI
ID Management

Entreprises

  • Thales - Engineering Director

    Courbevoie 2014 - maintenant Engineering Director - Thales Corporate Engineering

  • Thales Communications - Engineering Director

    Colombes 2011 - 2014 C4I Transport & Security Engineering Director

  • Thales Security Solutions & Services - Engineering & Technical Director - Civil Protection System BU

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2011

  • Thales Security Systems - Trust & Digital Identity Department Manager

    Courbevoie 2007 - 2009

  • Thales Security Systems - Smartcard Department Manager

    Courbevoie 2003 - 2007

  • Thales Secure Solutions - Project Director

    Courbevoie 2001 - 2003

  • C&S - Product Engineering Manager

    2000 - 2001

  • Bull CP8 - Product Engineering Manager / Software Engineer

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 1992 - 2000

Formations