Mustapha ALLAF

Over 20 years’ experience in large engineering department management dedicated to products development and to large systems deployment worldwide, particularly in the following solutions:

• Urban and Civil Security: Improving homeland security and protecting citizens in large urban areas

• Critical Infrastructures Protection: Ensuring Protection and monitoring of sensitive sites such as airports, ports, oil & gas facilities, military bases, prisons

• Integrated Control Canter’s for Urban Rail: providing to the transportation operators an global and synthetic situation of its infrastructure, of the train traffic, with integrated capabilities of commands and control

• Identity Management: Facilitating the free circulation of people whilst ensuring appropriate border control and crime prevention. Ensuring unique identity and personal data protection



Professional skills:

• Team management

• Multi-year budget management

• Product policy management

• Technical mastering of bids and projects

• System and software engineering processes and tools

• Engineering and R&D competitiveness management

• Engineering skills & knowledge management

• Computer security



