Mustapha ALLAF

Over 20 years’ experience in large engineering department management dedicated to products development and to large systems deployment worldwide, particularly in the following solutions:
• Urban and Civil Security: Improving homeland security and protecting citizens in large urban areas
• Critical Infrastructures Protection: Ensuring Protection and monitoring of sensitive sites such as airports, ports, oil & gas facilities, military bases, prisons
• Integrated Control Canter’s for Urban Rail: providing to the transportation operators an global and synthetic situation of its infrastructure, of the train traffic, with integrated capabilities of commands and control
• Identity Management: Facilitating the free circulation of people whilst ensuring appropriate border control and crime prevention. Ensuring unique identity and personal data protection
Professional skills:
• Team management
• Multi-year budget management
• Product policy management
• Technical mastering of bids and projects
• System and software engineering processes and tools
• Engineering and R&D competitiveness management
• Engineering skills & knowledge management
• Computer security
Mes compétences :
Systèmes d'information
Architecture
Architecte
Team Management
Software Engineering
System Engineering
IT Security
Site Security
Smart Cards
PKI
ID Management