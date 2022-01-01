Menu

Mustapha EL HAYANI

PARIS

Specialties :
> Marketing (Planning Strategy, Studies, offline campaigns, CRM..)
> Digital Marketing (Mobile, Web, SEM & Social)
> Media (Print & Digital)
> Simplifying complexity

My 8 years experience in Marketing, Communications & Digital is strengthened by my passion for creative thought, new technologies and social trends.

My goal : Be part of a team creating business value for clients in order to help final customers live in a better world

Paris
Marketing
Communication
ECommerce
Web
Emailing
SEO
Gestion de projet
Gestion projet
Cinéma
SEM
Production

  • Clame - Digital Marketing Consultant

    2014 - maintenant > Accompagnement Marketing & Communication :
    Stratégie de marques / Dispositifs Evènementiels / plan d'action 360 / Etude marketing / Image de marque

    > Accompagnement Digital :
    Digitalisation de l'offre / Stratégie de Contenus / Acquisition de Leads / Stratégie Social Media / Référencement Internationale

    > Direction de projet :
    Site Web / App Mobile / Evènements / Films / Motion / 3D / ...

    > Management Opérationnel / Artistique / Technique

  • Grand Hôtel de Bordeaux & Spa - Responsable du service Digital

    2013 - 2014 - Définition et organisation de la Stratégie Digitale :

    // Objectifs clés :
    développement du CA en ligne / amélioration de la réputation internationale / développement de nouveau services / mise en place d'un dispositif e-commerce indépendant

    // Actions définies : en local, national et International
    référencer l'hôtel auprès des réseaux influents (BtoC et BtoB)
    organisation d'évènements / création de contenus exclusifs / mise en place d'un programme de fidélisation / création du CRM / Production d'un dispositf complet intégrant Web + Mobile + SEM + e-commerce.

    // Management
    Gestion de l'équipe de 3 personnes
    Accompagnement des autres chefs de services sur les points digitaux
    Organisation de réunion transversales entre membres des équipes de terrain (sujets digitaux rencontrés)

    -> Points de vente concernés : Hotel 5 étoiles + Restaurant étoilé + Brasserie + Spa + Bar de l'Hotel + Wine concierge Service

  • Le Monde - Développement Commercial Digital & Print

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Développement commercial de Courrier International

    - Stratégie Média Print / Digital
    - Conception du nouveau discours autour de la marque "Courrier International"
    - Développement de nouvelles offres Print / Digital
    - Animation commerciale des partenaires clés : Agences Média (GroupeM / KR Media / ...) et Annonceurs (Automobile / Hight Tech / Luxe / Spiritueux)
    - Gestion de l'équipe commerciale

  • 3 SUISSES - Responsable eMarketing - HAPPYTIME

    CROIX 2011 - 2012 Objectif prioritaire : faire croitre le CA e-commerce de la start up.

    > Développement des ventes physiques (grandes surfaces / FNAC, Cultura) et digitales (site web / Market Place / Programme d'Affiliation)
    > Planning Stratégique : analyse du marché, des tendances pour concevoir des approches business performantes.
    > Direction de l'équipe Marketing (5 personnes)

  • Emakina - Marketing Project Manager

    2009 - 2011 - Gestion de grands comptes
    Buffalo Grill / Liérac / Microsoft / Conforama

    - Compétences :
    Stratégie digital de marque / Mise en place de CRM / Développement d'opérations spéciales (Drive to Store) / Définition d'identité de marque / Animation de la communauté / Sites événementiels (Notamment pour Microsoft, + de détails ici : http://ow.ly/aBbji

    - Référent pour les partenariats Digitaux auprès des agences :
    Saatchi GAD
    DRAFT FCB

  • Publicis - Chef de Projet Marketing Digital

    Paris 2006 - 2009 Responsable de projet au sein de MARCEL/PUBLICIS NET puis de PUBLICIS ZAGREB
    - Chef de Projet opérationnel du compte Merisant CANDEREL (premier client CRM de l'agence).
    - Campagnes diverses (Thomson / Cartier / Armani / Oasis / Heineken / T-Mobile / AXA…

  • France 3 - 1er Assistant Réalisateur

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Missions "Plus Belle La Vie" :
    - Assistant mise en scène

    Missions "Coté Cuisine" :
    - Préparation et Organisation des Tournages en extérieurs
    - Réalisation des séquences secondaires (illustrations / inserts / ...)
    - Suivi budgétaire
    - Suivi de la post production

  • ByUs - Réalisateur / Concepteur Rédacteur

    Montrouge 2006 - 2009 ByUs est un studio de créatifs (digital / print / vidéo / Photos).
    Clients : Puma / Renault / Puppetmastaz / Citizen records : Vitalic / Lillet / Ville de Bordeaux / Ville du Mans / Région Aquitaine / foire aux plaisirs / Gaz de Bordeaux

  • Def2Shoot - Assistant du Directeur Artistique

    2006 - 2006 Def2Shoot est une société française de post production (Pubs / cinéma).

    Mes tâches consistaient à suivre les étapes de validation client sur la chaine de création de spots de publicité ou de vidéos clips.
    Il s'agit d'un suivis de production très élaborée liant des compétences commerciales à des compétences créatives.

  • Kino Session - Vice Président

    2005 - 2007 Kino Session (association d'éducation populaire) : encourage et encadre des projets de création vidéo. www.kino-session.com

  • Heliotrop Films - Chargé de clientèle / Concepteur Rédacteur / Chef de publicité

    2005 - 2007 Heliotrop Films est une société de production audiovisuelle (publicité / cinéma).

    Missions :
    - Recommandations clients quant à leurs campagnes
    - Cadrage des productions
    - Production des spots TV des clients TV7 en ayant le besoin

    Clients :
    Les grands industriels aquitains et les principales agences de communication de Bordeaux.

  • Bulko - Chargé de clientèle / Concepteur Redacteur / TV Producer

    2005 - 2006 La société Bulko est une agence de communication globale située à Bordeaux et à Genève. Elle est spécialisée en design graphique, packaging et multimédia.

    Au sein de l'équipe Bulko j'ai été en charge de la conception et du suivi des projets publicitaires audiovisuels web, cinéma et tv jusqu'à leur diffusion.

  • Grand Angle Production - 1er assistant réalisateur

    2004 - 2007 Grand Angle Production produit des documentaires pour les grandes chaines hertziennes teles que France 3 et Arte.

    1er assistant sur sur le documentaire "Mechti, le dernier combat" (documentaire plusieurs fois primé à travers l’Europe, réalisé par Jean Claude Cheyssial).
    Ce film a accompagné le lancement du long métrage "Indigènes" grâce au coup de coeur de Jamel Debouzze, producteur sur ce film.

    Mon travail consistait à planifier les deux mois de tournage. Nous avons tourné en France en Espagne et au Maroc.

  • FRANCEPIERRE - Responsable Communication

    2003 - 2004 Francepierre est la principale société du groupe Hansez, leader mondiale des matériaux de construction calcaire et marbres.

    Cette société est basée en Bourgogne. La société compte de nombreux chantier à travers le monde, de New York au Quatar en passant par Shanghai.

    Ma mission :
    mettre en place des outils de communication multimédia pour améliorer la communication commerciale auprès des décideurs clés (publics et privés)

    De plus, j'ai réalisé un film de présentation de la société afin de faciliter le travail des 25 commerciaux du groupe. Ce film présentait l'activité de la société.

