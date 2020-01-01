Menu

Sylvain DEGUT

Genève

En résumé

Senior Unix Engineer with 10 years of experience in the market data (Thomson Reuters) and manufacturing industries (PSA Peugeot Citroen, General Electric).

== Team management ==

== Project management ==

== Unix management ==
° Installation (hardware and software) and administration of Sun’s servers (Solaris 6 - 11)
° Implementation of LDAP directory and proxy,
° Upgrade of Solaris systems,
° Performance study and analyse,
° Development of shell scripts,
° Hardware and software problems resolution,
° Installation of Sun and Veritas clusters…
° Unix administration of AIX, HP-UX, OSF1, Linux

== Microsoft Windows servers ==
° Windows 2012
° Powershell scripts

== Storage management ==
° SAN (EMC, ECC/SymCLI)
° NAS (NetApp)

== Certifications ==
° ITIL Fundation
° Sun Certified System Administrator for Solaris 10 OS (SCSA)

Mes compétences :
Unix
Solaris
Architecture
Informatique

Entreprises

  • HSBC Private Bank - Senior Unix System Engineer

    Genève 2015 - maintenant Implementation and project management
    -----------------------------------------------------------
     Moving from mainframe core banking to Avaloq on RedHat clusters
    o Install and support of high arability clusters (Veritas VCS) with SRDF replication
    o Performance analyse

    System administration and software implementation
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
     Enhanced security on Unix systems to respect compliance guidance
     Working on Big Data with Hadoop system (install and support)

  • LANexpert S.A. - Senior IT consultant

    Genève 2013 - 2014 Implementation and project management
    -----------------------------------------------------------
     Moving application from HP-UX servers to Linux hosted on cloud service (www.exoscale.ch)
    o Define architecture (DMZ, network, firewall rules and NAT from public zone)
    o Implementation of the design

    System administration and software implementation
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
     Health-checks and monitoring Windows servers with powershell scripts

  • Thomson Reuters - Implementation and support Unix Solaris systems

    Genève 2009 - 2013 Implementation and project management
    -----------------------------------------------------------
     Virtualisation of 100 Solaris systems (LDOM, Solaris Zones, P2V) on 6 physicals servers in order to reduce power consumption and achieve better cost efficiency (14 months)
    o Definition of new architecture (hardware, software)
    o Definition and execution of validation processes
    o Implementation of the new design in accordance with the processes defined by the company (ITIL)

     Upgrade of SAN implementation (5 months)
    o Presentation of the new implementation to the system stakeholders (English and Thai)
    o Coordination of the deployment of the new management solution (MPxIO, Leadville)

     Implementation of the new operating system Oracle Solaris 11 (12 months)
    o Study of the new system and analysis of the return on investment
    o Definition of new standards for the deployment of this system
    o Preparation of technical documentation to support the system
    o Deployment of the system on identified servers


    System administration and software implementation
    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
     Maintenance for 500 systems (on-call on Unix and Windows servers)
     Support and maintenance of LDAP services and authentication system which serves 18000 global clients
     Implementation and support for 3 financial web based software applications housing tens of services which transform and display data
     Virtualisation of Windows and Solaris workstations for a system team of 12 people with Oracle Virtual Desktop Infrastructure technology (VirtualBox, SunRays).

  • General Electric Energy - Unix Solaris engineer

    Belfort (90000) 2007 - 2009 Team management (5 people)
    --------------------------------------------
     Managing the presence and on-call schedule of ESR team
     Review of the final year project of a trainee engineer


    Project implementation and management
    -------------------------------------------------------------
     Renewal of entire servers, data storage (SAN et NAS) and network infrastructure (18 months)
    o Presentation of several solutions to the client
    o Ordering equipment in accordance with customer constraints: reduced power consumption and global heat and improved cost efficiency
    o Coordination of equipment installation and wiring
    o Coordination of software installation and validation tests for newly virtualized infrastructure (P2V, Zones)

     Management of Unix and software accounts (ERP, web software) in line with SOX normalization (6 months)
    o Study and presentation of solutions to the client
    o Design of a multi-master LDAP (Sun Directory Server) directory to manage the accounts
    o Implementation of the LDAP directory and creation of a PHP/MySQL website to manage accounts

     Testing and validation of a full Disaster Recovery Plan on a remote site (6 months)


    System and storage administration
    ---------------------------------------------------
     Management of 200 Solaris servers (VCS clusters, zones) in an industrial production area.
     Storage administration : SAN (EMC DMX – ECC/SymCli) and NAS (NetApp)

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Unix engineer at PSA Peugeot Citroën

    Belfort (90000) 2002 - 2007 Project implementation and management
    -----------------------------------------------------------
     Enhancement of security of more than 3000 Unix servers used for factory production, financial data, data computing (10 months)
    o Assessment of risks and impact on production and presentation to BU’s owners
    o Follow up and coordination of process upgrades (scripts to be updated, documentation) for 2000 IT staff
    o Management of deployment planning in the different production areas

     PHP/MySQL website to manage disks (usage, failure, RAID) to simplify the on-call support (18 months)
    o Needs analysis of system and backup groups
    o Coordination of the development of new scripts to obtain valuable data for the web application within the 5 systems teams


    System and data storage administration
    ----------------------------------------------------------
     Unix Solaris administration of 1200 servers
     On-call interventions within the entire Unix platform (AIX, Solaris, HP-UX, Linux, Cray, OSF1)
     Upgrade of Solaris releases (live upgrade, P2V)
     System tuning and optimization (Dtrace, kernel settings)
     Unix shell development cross-platform (ksh)
     Implementation of cluster systems (Sun Cluster)

Formations

Réseau