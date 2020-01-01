Sylvain DEGUT

Senior Unix Engineer with 10 years of experience in the market data (Thomson Reuters) and manufacturing industries (PSA Peugeot Citroen, General Electric).



== Team management ==



== Project management ==



== Unix management ==

° Installation (hardware and software) and administration of Sun’s servers (Solaris 6 - 11)

° Implementation of LDAP directory and proxy,

° Upgrade of Solaris systems,

° Performance study and analyse,

° Development of shell scripts,

° Hardware and software problems resolution,

° Installation of Sun and Veritas clusters…

° Unix administration of AIX, HP-UX, OSF1, Linux



== Microsoft Windows servers ==

° Windows 2012

° Powershell scripts



== Storage management ==

° SAN (EMC, ECC/SymCLI)

° NAS (NetApp)



== Certifications ==

° ITIL Fundation

° Sun Certified System Administrator for Solaris 10 OS (SCSA)



Mes compétences :

Unix

Solaris

Architecture

Informatique