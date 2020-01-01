Sylvain DEGUT

Senior Unix Engineer with 10 years of experience in the market data (Thomson Reuters) and manufacturing industries (PSA Peugeot Citroen, General Electric).
== Team management ==
== Project management ==
== Unix management ==
° Installation (hardware and software) and administration of Sun’s servers (Solaris 6 - 11)
° Implementation of LDAP directory and proxy,
° Upgrade of Solaris systems,
° Performance study and analyse,
° Development of shell scripts,
° Hardware and software problems resolution,
° Installation of Sun and Veritas clusters…
° Unix administration of AIX, HP-UX, OSF1, Linux
== Microsoft Windows servers ==
° Windows 2012
° Powershell scripts
== Storage management ==
° SAN (EMC, ECC/SymCLI)
° NAS (NetApp)
== Certifications ==
° ITIL Fundation
° Sun Certified System Administrator for Solaris 10 OS (SCSA)
Mes compétences :
Unix
Solaris
Architecture
Informatique