Halil DERTOP
Halil DERTOP
Auxerre
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Formation professionnelle
Pédagogie
Formation
Entreprises
ME-ANIFOP
- Coordonnateur - Formateur
Auxerre
2004 - maintenant
AFORP
- Formateur
Drancy
2003 - 2003
Alcatel Lucent
- Ingénieur qualité câblage
Paris
2001 - 2002
Formations
Université Besançon Franche Comte
Belfort
1999 - 2000
Génie Electrique
DESS
Université Besançon Franche Comte
Belfort
1998 - 1999
Maitrise
Université Besançon Franche Comte LIE
Belfort
1997 - 1998
IUT
Belfort
1994 - 1996
Electrotechnique
Lycée Raoul Follereau
Belfort
1991 - 1994
BAC
Electrotechnique
Réseau
Adem TOPALOGLU
Alparslan TUTUMLU
Fatih TUTUMLU
Franck VIARD
Franck VIARD
Ilkay CEVIK
Jodian ALIZON
Laurent PETITJEAN
Mesut YUKSEL
