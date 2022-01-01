Menu

Mustapha FADILI

Tassin la Demi Lune

Entreprises

  • Danfoss - Responsable d'UAP

    Tassin la Demi Lune 2014 - maintenant

  • Plastic Omnium Auto Exterior - Responsable d'UAP

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2013 - 2014

  • Plastic Omnium Auto Exterior - Responsable amélioration continue

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2011 - 2013

  • LISI AUTOMOTIVE - Responsable d'atelier

    GRANDVILLARS 2010 - 2011

  • Faurecia - Superviseur de production

    2007 - 2010

  • Faurecia - Ingénieur methodes production

    2002 - 2007

