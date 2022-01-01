Retail
Connexion
Mustapha FADILI
Mustapha FADILI
Tassin la Demi Lune
Entreprises
Danfoss
- Responsable d'UAP
Tassin la Demi Lune
2014 - maintenant
Plastic Omnium Auto Exterior
- Responsable d'UAP
LEVALLOIS PERRET
2013 - 2014
Plastic Omnium Auto Exterior
- Responsable amélioration continue
LEVALLOIS PERRET
2011 - 2013
LISI AUTOMOTIVE
- Responsable d'atelier
GRANDVILLARS
2010 - 2011
Faurecia
- Superviseur de production
2007 - 2010
Faurecia
- Ingénieur methodes production
2002 - 2007
Formations
Institut Supérieur De Promotion Industrielle (IPI)
Chalons En Champagne
2002 - 2004
Réseau
Bertrand GRARD
Laetitia BRICHANT