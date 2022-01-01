Mustapha HAMZAOUI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Choisy-le-Roi dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Result-oriented with excellent organizational effectiveness and strong interpersonal skills, I am looking for a new challenge.
Mes compétences :
Lean
Agroalimentaire
DMAIC
Performance
Logistique
Supply chain
Amélioration continue
6 sigma
Production
Management
Sales
global analysis
Order Management
Assembly Lines
Continuous Improvement
Just-in-Time
Lean Manufacturing
5S
Visual Management
Lean Six Sigma
Project Management
MFG/Pro
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Word
SAP