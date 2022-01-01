Menu

Mustapha HAMZAOUI

Marne La Vallée Cedex 2

Result-oriented with excellent organizational effectiveness and strong interpersonal skills, I am looking for a new challenge.

Mes compétences :
Lean
Agroalimentaire
DMAIC
Performance
Logistique
Supply chain
Amélioration continue
6 sigma
Production
Management
Sales
global analysis
Order Management
Assembly Lines
Continuous Improvement
Just-in-Time
Lean Manufacturing
5S
Visual Management
Lean Six Sigma
Project Management
MFG/Pro
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Word
SAP

Entreprises

  • Nestle

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 maintenant

  • Essilor - Flow Manager

    Charenton-le-Pont 2016 - maintenant - Manager les flux de commandes pour l’ensemble des BUs Européennes (40 M de verres)
    - Responsable du Master plan court et moyen terme (6 usines EU et Asie)
    - Optimiser le mix sourcing des BUs (3M€)
    - Suivi au quotidien des problématiques supply chain avec les BUs pour anticiper les points bloquants et s'assurer de l'atteinte du SLA
    - Coordonner la mise en place des nouveaux flux entre les BUs et les usines ainsi que le pilotage de projets Supply Chain
    - Développer et maintenir le Business Continuity Plan

  • Transitions Optical - Global Supply Chain Engineer

    Pinellas Park 2014 - 2016 - Consolidation et analyses du PDP (ventes et production) et des stocks
    - Suivi et développement des KPI (forecast accuracy, stocks, taux de service, coûts)
    - Coordonner l’implémentation de la stratégie logistique au niveau globale (5 sites, 3 continents)
    - Support au S&OP pour ESSILOR: collecte des données, contacts avec les sites, procédure
    - Conduite de projets : Base de données pour la planification de la demande, module de formation aux méthodes de réapprovisionnement, automatisation du rapport d’inventaire

  • Galaxy Desserts - Deputy Purchasing & Logistics Director

    2013 - 2014 - Gérer au quotidien le stock des matières premières (ingrédients et packagings, 600 références)
    - Assurer le suivi global des commandes d’achats
    - Gérer les relations avec les fournisseurs et les prestataires logistiques (50 fournisseurs)
    - Analyser les données de performance de la production et établir des actions correctives pour réduire les coûts
    - Recherche de nouveaux fournisseurs et assister la R&D sur le développement de nouveaux produits

  • Areva - Deputy Supply Chain Manager

    Paris La Defense 2011 - 2012 - Reengineering du processus Approvisionnement en collaboration avec le client, les commissionnaires de transport, les fournisseurs et la Supply Chain (200 K€)
    - Support projet Black Belt: gestion des ateliers en flux, diminution des ruptures et augmentation du rendement (150 K€)
    - Déployer d’un plan de performance Lean Manufacturing « Référence 2015 » sur 2 sites de production

  • Nestle Waters - Production Manager Assistant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2009 - 2011 - Manager une équipe autonome de production (6 opérateurs, 1 technicien)
    - Assister au quotidien le Responsable Production dans la gestion de l’atelier
    - Optimiser le temps de changement de série (méthodologie SMED) (50 000 €)
    - Définir l’organisation de 3 lignes de production pour augmenter la productivité (100 K€)
    - Déployer une stratégie d’amélioration continue «NCE» et conduite du changement

  • Dalkia - Stagiaire

    Saint-André 2008 - 2008  Développer un procédé de stockage de chaleur pour écrêtage des besoins thermiques en
    remplacement d’une chaudière fioul (économie de 70 000 €/an)
     Estimer les besoins en énergie thermique et sourcing des fournisseurs

