Mustapha IDIR

Paris

En résumé

A twenty year experience in Records & Information Management (RIM) / Electronic Document Management System (EDMS), mostly in oil/gas industry, Deepwater, arctic, offshore, pipeline, building, airfield, power plant and LNG for the Project phases (Engineering and Construction)
Held key managerial positions as consultant, manager, Lead and supervisor within various RIM/ EDMS departments. Worked with companies such as Shell, Technip, JGC, Alstom, Saipem, KBR (BRC), Anadarko Petroleum, and Sonatrach/BP/Statoil. Work locations: USA, France, Niger and Algeria.
EDMS: Assai, Livelink, Sharepoint (Shell), DOCUMENTUM (BRC, BP), IPMS (KBR), DOCPRO (Anadarko), MDR (Saipem-French), EIM (Saipem-Italy), PPDM (ALSTOM), INDRA (JGC), PDB, VDB, SDB (Technip)


Mes compétences :
Data Entry
Records_management
Interface avec l'international
Documentum
QA/QC
Power plant
Engineering
Audit
Vendor management
Trainings
Outlook
Information Management
Start up
Commissionning
Handover
LNG
EDMS
Oil and Gaz
Lotus Note
Construction
Animation
Assai
ASSAI, Livelink, Sharepoint
deepwater
Production

Entreprises

  • Royal Dutch Shell - Information Management and Document Control LEAD

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Responsible for the release, control and distribution of all controlled documentation receives from Engineering, Construction, Contractors and Vendor.
    • Prepare weekly report for all document updated (Engineering, Construction and vendor)
    . Prepare DC Procedures.
    . Training
    . Managed Interface between Contractor, Vendor, Construction all linked activities

  • Technip - Document control Consultant

    Paris 2011 - 2012 France, Paris:
    • Responsible for maintain and prepare files for Construction Documents
    • Prepare weekly report for all document updated (Administration, Engineering and vendor)

    Niger, Imouraren
    • Set up the Document Control Center
    • Responsible for the release, control and distribution of all controlled documentation receives from Engineering to Site (Engineering and supplier documents).
    • Prepare weekly report for all document updated (Administration, Engineering and vendor)

  • JGC - Head of Document controller

    2011 - 2011 • Set up the Document Control Department
    • Responsible for document control department
    • Recruitment
    • Training on INDRA for the persons on the project
    • Prepare document control procedures
    • Install DCC for new projects (Engineering and site)
    • Audit

  • Alstom Power - Document control Consultant

    Levallois-Perret Cedex 2010 - 2010 • Set up the QA/QC Document Control
    • QA/QC procedures: participate to prepare. (Codification, format, and issued for signature)
    • Responsible for all QA/QC documents.( ie NCR, RFI, Punch List etc)
    • Prepare excel data base to register and update all QA/QC documents
    • Weekly Report
    • Prepare Final Book (Codification, Table of content and index)

  • Saipem - Head of Document controller

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2009 - 2009 • Set up the Document Control Center (DCC)
    • Responsible for the release, control and distribution of all controlled documentation receives from Engineering to Site (Engineering and supplier documents).
    • Weekly Report for all document updated (Engineering and vendor)
    • Managed Interface between France, Italy and Algeria for all linked activities
    • Recruitment
    • Training

  • LEAD - Document control Manager

    2007 - 2008 • Set up the Document Control Center (DCC)
    • Recruitment
    • Training:
    • Prepare document control procedures
    • Install DCC for new projects (Engineering and site)
    • Audit

  • Brown & Root - Condor (KBR) - Document Control Lead

    1996 - 2007 Airport Project (Algeria) (2006-2007) – Construction
    • Set up the Document Control Center (DCC)
    • Responsible for the release, control and distribution of all controlled documentation receives from Engineering to Site (Engineering and supplier documents).

    (Subcontracted by Brown & Root – Condor) at Sonatrach/BP (British Petroleum)/Statoil
    Project: ISG (In Salah Gas) (2005-2006) – Production:
    • Set up the Document Control Center (DCC)
    • Responsible for the release, control and distribution of all controlled documentation
    • Integrate in the DOCUMENTUM SYSTEM all project documentation
    • Training on DOCUMENTUM for Supervisors
    Pipeline: Sonatrach:
    D.OG1Project (Algeria) (2003-2005)
    • Set up the Document Control Center (DCC)
    • Responsible for the release,control and distribution of all controlled documentation receives from Engineering to Site
    • Weekly Report
    Building CNEMPN Project-Hospital (Algiers) (2002-2003)
    • Set up the Document Control Center (DCC)
    • Responsible for the release, control and distribution of all controlled documentation receives from Engineering to Site
    • Weekly Report

    Oil & Gas Sonatrach:Anadarko
    HBNS 2 Project: Central Process Facility (Algeria-USA) (2000-2002)
    Houston (USA) :
    • Responsible for maintain files for supplier Documents (IPMS - DOCUMENTUM)
    Hassi Berkine – Site (Algeria): Supervisor Document Control
    • Responsible for the release, control and distribution of all controlled documentation receives from Houston to Site Hassi Berkine (Engineering and supplier documents).
    • Training on DOCUMENTUM and IPMS for Supervisors

    (Subcontracted by Brown & Root-Condor) at
    Sonatrach/Anadarko - 1998-1999
    • Training on DOCPRO for the engineers
    • Set up the Document Control Center (DCC)
    • Responsible for the electronic integration of all engineering documents in the EDMS (Documentum).

    Sonatrach/Anadarko
    HBNS 1 Project: Central Process Facility (Algeria-USA) (1997-1998)
    Houston (USA) – Engineering:
    • Responsible for maintain files for supplier documents (IPMS)

    Hassi Berkine – Site (Algeria)
    • Set up the Document Control Center (DCC)
    • Responsible for the release, control and distribution of all controlled documentation receives from Houston to Site Hassi Berkine (Engineering and supplier documents).
    • Training on IPMS for Supervisors

    Sonatrach
    OH3 Project (Algiers): Pipeline: Engineering (1996)
    • Set up the Document Control Center (DCC)
    • Responsible for maintain files for Engineering and Suppliers drawings and related documentation

Formations

  • Université D'Alger.Institut Bibliothéconomie (Alger)

    Alger 1988 - 1992 Licence (Bachelor Degree)

    Bibliotheconomie

Réseau