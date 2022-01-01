Mustapha IDIR

A twenty year experience in Records & Information Management (RIM) / Electronic Document Management System (EDMS), mostly in oil/gas industry, Deepwater, arctic, offshore, pipeline, building, airfield, power plant and LNG for the Project phases (Engineering and Construction)

Held key managerial positions as consultant, manager, Lead and supervisor within various RIM/ EDMS departments. Worked with companies such as Shell, Technip, JGC, Alstom, Saipem, KBR (BRC), Anadarko Petroleum, and Sonatrach/BP/Statoil. Work locations: USA, France, Niger and Algeria.

EDMS: Assai, Livelink, Sharepoint (Shell), DOCUMENTUM (BRC, BP), IPMS (KBR), DOCPRO (Anadarko), MDR (Saipem-French), EIM (Saipem-Italy), PPDM (ALSTOM), INDRA (JGC), PDB, VDB, SDB (Technip)





Mes compétences :

Data Entry

Records_management

Interface avec l'international

Documentum

QA/QC

Power plant

Engineering

Audit

Vendor management

Trainings

Outlook

Information Management

Start up

Commissionning

Handover

LNG

EDMS

Oil and Gaz

Lotus Note

Construction

Animation

Assai

ASSAI, Livelink, Sharepoint

deepwater

Production