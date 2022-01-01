Mustapha IFRI

-
Avery Dennison
- Consultant
Rodange
2010 - maintenant
• Develop and maintain strong relationships with both internal and external customers
• Undertake Customer complaints handling and administration, including appropriate complaint analysis
• Technically investigate the complaints
• Decide on outcome of Complaints, based on factual analysis
• Answer customer and internal calls promptly & communicate with customers in a timely manner
• Maintain appropriate documentation and reporting to enable and monitor corrective actions and measure key performance metrics
• Coordination of claimed material collection from European customers
-
Lux Development
- Operations Assistant Latin America /Cape Verde
2008 - 2010
• Instruction of international tender dossiers
• follow-up of international contracts
-
Ricoh Industrie
- International Purchaser
2007 - 2008
• Calculation of needs in raw materials
• Purchase of raw materials
• To find solutions for resolving bone of contention with transporters and suppliers
• Follow-up of the deliveries
-
Le Coq Sportif International
- Import Assistant
Entzheim
2006 - 2007
• Contact with foreign suppliers (China, Turkey, Vietnam…)
• Creation of orders and instructions to the suppliers (packaging…)
• Connection with the foreign subsidiaries
• Control of import documents
• Quotation transport/ Booking transport
• Inventory control/Transfer of stock
• Organization of national and international transport