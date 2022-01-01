Menu

Mustapha IFRI

Rodange

Entreprises

  • Avery Dennison - Consultant

    Rodange 2010 - maintenant • Develop and maintain strong relationships with both internal and external customers
    • Undertake Customer complaints handling and administration, including appropriate complaint analysis
    • Technically investigate the complaints
    • Decide on outcome of Complaints, based on factual analysis
    • Answer customer and internal calls promptly & communicate with customers in a timely manner
    • Maintain appropriate documentation and reporting to enable and monitor corrective actions and measure key performance metrics
    • Coordination of claimed material collection from European customers

  • Lux Development - Operations Assistant Latin America /Cape Verde

    2008 - 2010 • Instruction of international tender dossiers
    • follow-up of international contracts

  • Ricoh Industrie - International Purchaser

    2007 - 2008 • Calculation of needs in raw materials
    • Purchase of raw materials
    • To find solutions for resolving bone of contention with transporters and suppliers
    • Follow-up of the deliveries

  • Le Coq Sportif International - Import Assistant

    Entzheim 2006 - 2007 • Contact with foreign suppliers (China, Turkey, Vietnam…)
    • Creation of orders and instructions to the suppliers (packaging…)
    • Connection with the foreign subsidiaries
    • Control of import documents
    • Quotation transport/ Booking transport
    • Inventory control/Transfer of stock
    • Organization of national and international transport

