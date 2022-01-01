Mustapha MAZOUAR

Huawei
- DataCommunication Engineer CISCO (CCNP CSCO12446974)
Boulogne Billancourt
2010 - maintenant
Since December 2010 :
Responsibilities:
• Monitoring of commitments projects.
• RPM (Regional Project Manager) for the IP RAN Project.
• Master the SWAP Project of the IP RAN equipments And Services (Mobile, Fix and Enterprise).
• Manager document: Swap (Equipment and service) document, IP Data Plan document, Upgrade document, Mapping Document, Integration document of the IP RAN equipments. • Preparation, monitoring of schedules, Managing, and Master the progress of the IP RAN project (Delivery, Installation, Commissioning, Acceptance and test of service) for different commands: PO1, PO2, PO3, and PO4 and PO5.
• Communication with the subcontractor, the team and the costumer (follow-up meetings / Review).
• Master the Handover of the IAM IP RAN Backbone exploitation to the IAM costumer and Ensure the Technical Support level 2 for the IAM IP RAN .
• Update and Preparing the LLD, HLD and Engineering Documents Deployment of IP datacom equipments , and IP RAN equipment Cx600-x3, cx600x8 , cx600x16 and PTN .
• Master the Integrations of different services into IAM IP RAN Backbone (NodeB,RNC MBTS,MBSC,GPON,VOIP,Mgt Msan huawei and zte, IPTV,HIS,VOD,Fix-Voice over IP,Entreprise service) .
• Supervisory for subcontractor and Handle the configuration for all the Datacom equipments, and Provide the technical support for the subcontractor till the final stage.
• Periodic inspection & health check for network traffic usage. Responsible for coordinating system upgrade, license and configuration.
• Responsible for technical communication with Customer for deploying new services.
• Daily operation and maintenance for IAM IP RAN backbone.
Equipments : U2000 (Supervision Tools), {CX600-x8, CX600-x16, PTN910 (équipements
METRO IAM HW)}, { ME60, NE40E( équipements Back Bône IP MPLS IAM HW ) } ,MSAN ..