Mustapha MAZOUAR

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

Evoluer dans un cadre dynamique en développant mes habiletés en Réseaux, Télécommunications et gestion de management tout en suivant en continue des formations professionnelles qui enrichissent
mes connaissances et améliorent mon potentiel.

Mes compétences :
Cisco Certified Network Associate
Cisco Certified Networking Professional
Management
Java EE

Entreprises

  • Huawei - DataCommunication Engineer CISCO (CCNP CSCO12446974)

    Boulogne Billancourt 2010 - maintenant Since December 2010 :
    Responsibilities:
    • Monitoring of commitments projects.
    • RPM (Regional Project Manager) for the IP RAN Project.
    • Master the SWAP Project of the IP RAN equipments And Services (Mobile, Fix and Enterprise).
    • Manager document: Swap (Equipment and service) document, IP Data Plan document, Upgrade document, Mapping Document, Integration document of the IP RAN equipments. • Preparation, monitoring of schedules, Managing, and Master the progress of the IP RAN project (Delivery, Installation, Commissioning, Acceptance and test of service) for different commands: PO1, PO2, PO3, and PO4 and PO5.
    • Communication with the subcontractor, the team and the costumer (follow-up meetings / Review).
    • Master the Handover of the IAM IP RAN Backbone exploitation to the IAM costumer and Ensure the Technical Support level 2 for the IAM IP RAN .
    • Update and Preparing the LLD, HLD and Engineering Documents Deployment of IP datacom equipments , and IP RAN equipment Cx600-x3, cx600x8 , cx600x16 and PTN .
    • Master the Integrations of different services into IAM IP RAN Backbone (NodeB,RNC MBTS,MBSC,GPON,VOIP,Mgt Msan huawei and zte, IPTV,HIS,VOD,Fix-Voice over IP,Entreprise service) .
    • Supervisory for subcontractor and Handle the configuration for all the Datacom equipments, and Provide the technical support for the subcontractor till the final stage.
    • Periodic inspection & health check for network traffic usage. Responsible for coordinating system upgrade, license and configuration.
    • Responsible for technical communication with Customer for deploying new services.
    • Daily operation and maintenance for IAM IP RAN backbone.

    Equipments : U2000 (Supervision Tools), {CX600-x8, CX600-x16, PTN910 (équipements
    METRO IAM HW)}, { ME60, NE40E( équipements Back Bône IP MPLS IAM HW ) } ,MSAN ..

Formations

  • EMSI (Rabat)

    Rabat 2007 - 2010 Network and System Engineer

Réseau