I'm co-founder and CTO of Arkangel, security and cyber threat intelligence startup based in Paris-Saclay, the research-intensive and business cluster in the south of Paris, France.



In a nutshell

I leverage on a 20+ years' experience in start-up launch, research, innovation, new technologies introduction in the field of National Security, Government Intelligence and Cybersecurity.



15+ years' experience in IT including 10+ years in R&D committed to academic-industry partnership model acting as Solution/Products manager, Projects manager and Platform Architect.



Occasionally, I'm requested as expert and advisor to governmental agencies or think tanks such as France Stratégie, ANR, ANSSI, Conseil National du Numérique, CyberLex, ... on Cybersecurity issues, IoT, Connected Car, Blockchain, Blockless, Artificial Intelligence & GDPR, IP law, ... More: https://nabil.bouzerna.com/press.html





Higher Education and Research experiences

ENSIBS (2015-2019, Vannes), Teaching "Architecture and best practices to enhance the discretion and anonymity on the web";

ESILV (2013-2017, Paris), Teaching "Systems architecture for processing multimedia information";

SystemX (2014-2017, Paris-Saclay), Institute for Technological Research in Cybersecurity and I.A.;





Prior startup experiences

IoTify (2018-2021, Paris-Saclay), advanced end-to-end IoT solutions to enable asset tracking and predictive maintenance for industrial companies, by leveraging a combination of smart sensors and AI-based analytics;

Advestigo (2005-2008, Paris), anti-counterfeiting software outfit and solutions for monitoring and guarding digital assets;

TechniDesk (1999-2008, Paris), specialized in engineering for international trade in computing and office equipments.



Don't remember! "Talent wins games, but teamwork wins championships." Michael Jordan