Pierre GEOFFROY
Pierre GEOFFROY
RENNES
Profil
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rennes
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hipay
- Architecte Data
2016 - maintenant
Hi-Media
- Chef de projet
2009 - maintenant
Castelis
- Ingénieur d'étude
IVRY SUR SEINE
2006 - 2009
Formations
Institut D'Informatique D'Entreprise ENSIIE (ex IIE)
Evry
2003 - 2006
Réseau
Alexandre GUIDET
Florence FLEURET *
Franck MECHINEAU
Jeremy DECRAS
Mehdi BOUAKRIF
Mickael TOURNIER
Nicolas LUTIC
Sébastien LARDIÈRE
Ubaldo COLMENAR
Vincent RINGUEDE
