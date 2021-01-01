Menu

Nabila LOUNAS

Montrouge

En résumé

La curiosité et l'innovation sont deux trait de caractère qui me définissent

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Visual Basic
Audit
Consolidations
External Audit
Internal Audit
Macroeconomics
Risk Management
Taxation
Coala
Profit and Loss Accounts
Variance Analysis
Bookkeeping
Bank Reconciliations
Cash Management
Oracle Financials
Sage 300 ERP
Sage Accounting Software
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 100
Sage Accounting Software > Sage Line 500
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 1000 Suit
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 200 Suite
Sage Business Management Software > Sage 50 Suite
Visual Basic for Applications
ACESS
Enterprise Resource Planning
Oracle Application Server
SAP
SQL

Entreprises

  • Bmi System - Contrôleur de Gestion

    Montrouge 2019 - 2019 BMI SYSTEM : Département Finance Montrouge (92)

    -------
    * Définition des principales orientations des contrôles et indicateurs à mettre en place et le cadre du reporting destiné à la direction générale.
    * Conception des tableaux de bord de l'activité (hebdomadaires, mensuels ou trimestriels).
    * Analyse des écarts P&L et le suivi d'évolution du Chiffre d'affaire.
    * Identification des écarts entre le budget et les forecast
    * Suivi et analyse des KPI et gestion des timesheets par client et par produit
    * Gestion des factures client et fournisseurs et enregistrement comptables.
    * Préparation des écritures de clôture (FNP ,CCA,FAE,PAC)

    Environnement : Excel, VBA, SAGE Comptabilité 100.

  • GTEC Expert comptable - Assistante Comptable

    2016 - 2017 Stage Assistante Comptable
    GTEC Expert comptable 
    * - Tenue de la comptabilité fournisseurs, avec vériÒcation des factures et Lettrage des comptes fournisseurs et rapprochement bancaire
    - Pointage et saisie des caisses avec intégration des chi×res d'a×aires mensuelles et Gestion des relances et du recouvrement
    - Préparation des tableaux de bords et prévisionnels de trésorerie

  • Crédit Populaire Algérie - Conseillère Clientèle

    2012 - 2014 * - Accueil téléphonique et prise de rendez-vous
    * - Montage de dossiers de demandes de crédit entreprise

    * - Développement de l'o×re assurance
    * - Négociation et vente de produits spéciÒques Commerçants/Artisans
    * - Accueil téléphonique et prise de rendez-vous.
    * - Montage de dossiers de demandes de crédit entreprise.

    * - Développement de l'o×re assurance.
    * - Négociation et vente de produits spéciÒques Commerçants/Artisans.

  • Crédit Populaire - Analyste du Crédit

    2012 - 2012 Crédit Populaire Algérie - Tizi-Ouzou (Algérie) 
    * - Montage des dossiers de crédit
    - Etudes de la situation sociale des demandeurs de crédits, de ses capacités Ònancières présentes et futures et les garanties o×ertes

Formations

  • ESG Management School

    Paris 2016 - 2019 Master 2

    Ecole Supérieure de Gestion et de Finance, ESGF à Paris.

  • Université Mouloud Mammeri Tizi-Ouzou (Tizi Ouzou)

    Tizi Ouzou 2008 - 2012 licence en Finance

    j'ai fait 2 ans trans commun en gestion en suite je me suis spécialiser en gestion option finance dans ma troisième année et a quatrième année

