Nadi KANAAN

-
Eurotoll
- Directeur Commercial & Marketing, Europe
2016 - maintenant
-
Wolters Kluwer - Transport Services
- Directeur commercial
2011 - 2016
-
IER Groupe Bolloré
- Program Manager
Suresnes
2008 - 2011
-
SAGEM Communications
- Product Line Manager B2B
PARIS
2006 - 2007
-
SAGEM Communications
- Technical Project Manager B2B
PARIS
2002 - 2005
-
ALCATEL Space
- Internship-Telecom Engineer
2001 - 2001
-
NOKIA Networks
- Internship-Telecom Engineer
2000 - 2000
-
SFR Cegetel
- Internship-Telecom Engineer
1999 - 1999