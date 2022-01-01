Menu

Naima GUEROUANE

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BNP PARIBAS REPM - Comptable Mandants

    Paris 2007 - maintenant

  • GESTRIMELEC - Comptable

    2006 - 2007

  • Cabinet Malesherbes Gestion Groupe AICI - Comptable Gérance Locative

    2001 - 2006

  • Groupe LIAISONS - Comptable Banque

    2000 - 2001

  • CANAL PLUS Image International - Comptable

    2000 - 2000

  • France Telecom Mobiles Services - Chargée de recouvrement

    2000 - 2000

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau