Najate ACHAYAR

-
INGEREM
- BUSINESS DEVELOPER/ PROJECT COORDINATOR/ RECRUITMENT SPECIALIST
2012 - maintenant
Specialized in producing operating manuals, providing technical
training and technical assistance to the Oil& Gas, petrochemical,
chemical, mining industries.
Business travels:
Morocco (Casablanca, Mohammedia, Jorf El Asfar, El Jadida)
UAE (Abu Dhabi, Dubai)
India (Mumbai, Kochi, Chennai)
Business Developer
* Prospecting for potential new clients in Morocco (Refinery La SAMIR,
Mining industries (OCP, IMACID, BUNGE MAROC PHOSPHORE,
PAKISTAN PHOSPHORE) Chemical industry (SNEP), Builders
(Buzzichelli, DLM) and turning this into increased business;
* Meeting potential clients in Morocco by growing, maintaining, and
leveraging the network;
* Identifying potential clients in Morocco, and the decision makers
within the client organization;
* Researching and building relationships with new clients. ;
* Setting up meetings between client decision makers and company's
practice leaders;
* Plan approaches and pitches;
* Working with team to develop proposals that speaks to the client's
needs, concerns, and objectives;
* Participating in pricing the solution/service;
* Handling objections by clarifying, emphasizing agreements and
working through differences to a positive conclusion;
* Using a variety of styles to persuade or negotiate appropriately;
* Taking a part in the contracts in progress: negotiations, answering
calls for tender, contacts with all potential collaborators;
* Presenting new products and services and enhancing existing
relationships;
* Working with technical staff and other internal colleagues to meet
customer needs;
* Arranging and participating in internal and external client debriefs;
* Looking for local partnerships in Morocco, India and UAE.
Sales / Recruitment Specialist
* Being in charge of engineer recruitment for mining, nuclear and oil
and gas projects
* Being responsible for personal mobilization (visa delivery, medical
certification, fly tickets,)
* Negotiating contracts and preparing quotations ;
* Assuring client visits (Total, Technip, Ponticelli, Saipem, Air Liquide,
Areva, Subsea7, Geocean)
* Performing personal training ;
* Managing 5 sales engineers;
* Coordinating with others PPMS entities (Saudi Arabia, India and
Congo).
Project Coordinator
* Coordinating a training program for engineers in Electrical,
Instrumentation and Mechanical Maintenance disciplines dedicated to
Advanced (Polypropylene Plant) employees;
* Preparing proposals for new projects & other documentation issues. ;
* Preparing the visual presentation materials;
* Ensuring clients' needs are met in a timely and cost effective manner ;
* Issuing contracts;
* Issuing technical and financial proposals;
* Attending client meetings and assisting with determination of project
requirements;
* Keeping the Project Manager informed about project status.
-
DARTY- ELECTRICAL RETAILING
- Commercial
2011 - 2012
* Selling electrical appliances ;
* Proposing new services to our clients (GDF SUEZ energy contracts)
-
CASA MAZOUT Importer of thermal and industrial equipment - CASABLANCA-MAROC
- IMPORT/EXPORT COORDINATOR
2011 - 2011
-
CASAMAZOUT CORPORATION
- Import/ Export Sales Coordinator
2011 - 2011
* Managing the administrative chain (documentary credits, incoterm,
reception of the goods);
* Being in charge of operations of customs clearance;
* Collecting all types of information from overseas markets and
informing the information system to make strategic decision making
easier;
* Looking for and detecting purchasing opportunities for goods and
services overseas;
* Preparing, carrying outs and checking on the follow-up of importexport operations;
* Carrying out these tasks with profitability, quality and customer
satisfaction objectives in mind.
-
ITLALA ADVERTISING
- Marketing assistant
2009 - 2009
* Contacting industrial clients, registering orders and follow-up of
clientele;
* Prospecting of new foreign customers (QATAR, KUWAIT, and SAOUDI
ARABIA) for the domestic market.
-
ITLALA ADVERTISING & PUBLISHING, FAIRS & EXHIBITIONS ORGANIZERS -Dubaï – Emirats Arabes Unis
- MARKETING ASSISTANT
2009 - 2009
-
CIRCULLAR PRO CALL
- Telemarketing assistant
2007 - 2007
* Contacting clients and registering orders;
* Arranging promotional events;
* Assessing the results of a marketing campaign;
* Assisting the manager in writing reports and analysing data.
-
International Trade
- President of ATSCI & Senior Technicians
2007 - 2009
(Association of Senior Technicians of
* Look for sponsors for mission ns abroad and organize events.
Computer literate: GANTT, Excel, Word, Access, PowerPoint, Lotus,
Generix, Cegisante, Hermes Pro
Travelling to the United Kingdom, Spain, Morocco, Belgium, India,
Thailand, Qatar and United Arab Emirates.
-
HARTMANN CLINIC
- Accounting assistant
2006 - 2006
* Balancing accounts;
* Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments;
* Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business'
incoming and outgoing finances;
* Completing VAT return forms;
* Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded;
* Dealing with a company's payroll by processing wages and employee
expense claims;
* Preparing profit and loss accounts sheets;
* Preparing balance sheets.