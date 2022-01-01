Menu

Naoual DIOURI

Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAS

Entreprises

  • sogeti - Consultante MOA

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2015 - maintenant

  • Tata Consultancy Services - Consultante fonctionnelle - AMOA

    Puteaux 2010 - 2015

  • Overlap groupe - Consultante BI

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2009 Mise en place de la solution SAS® Suite T2A (Pilotage & Statistiques d’Activité pour le CH Roubaix )

    Environnements : Architect Enterprise, SAS BI V9

  • Société Générale - AMOA, Data Management

    PARIS 2008 - 2008

  • Banque centrale populaire - Sécurité Système d'information

    2006 - 2006

  • Crédit agricole - Project Analyst

    Montrouge 2004 - 2004

Formations

  • IAE - Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3

    Lyon 2006 - 2008 Master Management des Systèmes d'Information

  • Cisco Academy (Tanger)

    Tanger 2005 - 2005 CCNA Industrial

    CCNA - Cisco Certified Network Associate

  • EHECT - ECOLE DES HAUTES ETUDES COMMERCIALES TECHNIQUES ET INFORMATIQUE (Tanger)

    Tanger 2002 - 2006 Maitrise en Ingénierie Informatique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :