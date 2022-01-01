Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Naoual DIOURI
Naoual DIOURI
Issy-les-Moulineaux
En résumé
Mes compétences :
SAS
Entreprises
sogeti
- Consultante MOA
Issy-les-Moulineaux
2015 - maintenant
Tata Consultancy Services
- Consultante fonctionnelle - AMOA
Puteaux
2010 - 2015
Overlap groupe
- Consultante BI
Courbevoie
2008 - 2009
Mise en place de la solution SAS® Suite T2A (Pilotage & Statistiques d’Activité pour le CH Roubaix )
Environnements : Architect Enterprise, SAS BI V9
Société Générale
- AMOA, Data Management
PARIS
2008 - 2008
Banque centrale populaire
- Sécurité Système d'information
2006 - 2006
Crédit agricole
- Project Analyst
Montrouge
2004 - 2004
Formations
IAE - Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3
Lyon
2006 - 2008
Master Management des Systèmes d'Information
Cisco Academy (Tanger)
Tanger
2005 - 2005
CCNA Industrial
CCNA - Cisco Certified Network Associate
EHECT - ECOLE DES HAUTES ETUDES COMMERCIALES TECHNIQUES ET INFORMATIQUE (Tanger)
Tanger
2002 - 2006
Maitrise en Ingénierie Informatique
