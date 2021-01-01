Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Natacha LE MOING
Ajouter
Natacha LE MOING
DAOULAS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Maxicours
- Assistante communication et marketing
maintenant
Ebb&Flow
- Consultante marketing junior
maintenant
Iclosion
- Responsable Hébergement et Extranet, Brand Manager
2016 - maintenant
Yellowcake
- Chef de projet digital
Brest
2013 - maintenant
Ebb&Flow
- Consultante marketing
2011 - 2013
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amandine MIEL
Delphine LACLAU
Dominique CAUMES
Geoffrey DUPAIN
Henri BAUDRAS
Jean BAYET
Maryse MAGUEUR
Matthieu SCHNEIDER