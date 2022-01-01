Retail
Nathalie STEPHAN
Nathalie STEPHAN
PARIS
Entreprises
SOPROREAL (Groupe L'Oréal)
- Local Key User Gestion - SAP
2007 - maintenant
SOPROREAL (Groupe L'Oréal)
- Contrôleur de Gestion Industriel
2006 - 2007
DANONE FRANCE
- Responsable d'Equipe Distribution
Paris
2004 - 2006
Formations
Ecole De Management De Lyon
Ecully
maintenant
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
2003 - 2004
Génie Industriel Production Logistique
Ecole De Management De Lyon EM Lyon (Lyon
Lyon (Écully )
2001 - 2004
Contrôle de Gestion - Supply Chain Management
Institut D'Etudes Politiques Sciences-Po
Lyon
1998 - 2001
Ecole Francaise Des Attachés De Presse
Lyon
1997 - 1998