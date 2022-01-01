Retail
Nathalie SUCHIER
MARCY-L'ETOILE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Entreprises
Biomérieux
- Fiscaliste
MARCY-L'ETOILE
2018 - maintenant
Alstom Group
- Responsable fiscale Australie et Nouvelle-Zélande
Saint Ouen
2013 - 2017
Groupe Seb
- Responsable fiscale groupe
Vernon
2005 - 2012
Formations
Université Paris IX - Dauphine
Paris
1996 - 1999
Réseau
Mériem SOUDANI