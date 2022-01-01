Nathalie TODESCO

-
Elementis
- Sales Manager Coatings
2017 - maintenant
-
Elementis Specialties
- Senior Applications Chemist - Decorative Coatings, Americas
2013 - 2016
-
AkzoNobel Decorative Paints
- Project Leader - EMEA Interior Wall Paints Development Centre
Thiverny
2012 - 2012
-
AkzoNobel Decorative Paints
- Senior Scientist - UK Woodcare and Trim development team
Thiverny
2008 - 2011
-
A.Raybond
- R&D Manager
2006 - 2008
-
A.Raybond
- R&D Engineer
2004 - 2006
-
Philips
- Development Chemist
Suresnes
2003 - 2003
Industrial Placement
-
Clariant
- Organic Chemist
Muttenz
2002 - 2002
Industrial Placement