Nathalie TRAN

TOULOUSE

Mes compétences :
Achats

Entreprises

  • AIRBUS SAS - Supply chain & Quality

    2011 - maintenant

  • Latécoère - Acheteur Hors-Production

    Toulouse 2009 - 2011

  • ACV - Stagiaire Opérations Import et Export

    2009 - 2009

  • Montreal associates - Stagiaire en recrutement IT

    London 2008 - 2008

Formations

  • IAE Toulouse

    Toulouse 2011 - 2012 Master II Management Achats

  • ESAP

    Montauban 2010 - 2011 Achats

    Master 1

  • IAE Toulouse / CFC Montauban (Montauban)

    Montauban 2009 - 2010 Achats Industriels

  • Lycée Ozenne

    Toulouse 2007 - 2009 Commerce International

