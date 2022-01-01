Retail
Nathalie TRAN
Nathalie TRAN
TOULOUSE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Achats
Entreprises
AIRBUS SAS
- Supply chain & Quality
2011 - maintenant
Latécoère
- Acheteur Hors-Production
Toulouse
2009 - 2011
ACV
- Stagiaire Opérations Import et Export
2009 - 2009
Montreal associates
- Stagiaire en recrutement IT
London
2008 - 2008
Formations
IAE Toulouse
Toulouse
2011 - 2012
Master II Management Achats
ESAP
Montauban
2010 - 2011
Achats
Master 1
IAE Toulouse / CFC Montauban (Montauban)
Montauban
2009 - 2010
Achats Industriels
Lycée Ozenne
Toulouse
2007 - 2009
Commerce International
Réseau
Alex JUDGES
Anthony BLOMET
Camille CARRON
Jean-Luc FOREST
Joris BARBARA
Laurent BARROU
Marine GAST
Olivier PAOLPI
Philippe PORTES
Thu Huyen NGUYEN THI