Nathanaël BRAUN

MONTPELLIER

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

I'm a JavaScript engineer specialized in react SPA & custom components with advanced back end knowledge.
I keep a strong interest in design, AI and innovation.

* Usually work in remote

Advanced knowledge of / working with :
JavaScript, ES6/7, vanilla JS, NodeJS & related, ReactJS & related, Redux & related, Webpack & related, Express & related, Mocha/Enzymes & related, geo etty/ libs & apis, SCSS, MongoDb, Docker, Redis, PhoneGap, linux shell, leaflet...

Interested by :
architecture / project management, micro-services, v8 native bindings, interesting problems, Deep learning, design, collective intelligence...

https://github.com/n8tz ( Personal projects )

Tools : Slack, Hangouts and other online collaboration tools, Git, Bash, IntelliJ IDEA, remote debugging & profiling tools, Chrome Developer Tools, google closure, Jira, RTC, Redmine, SVN, Inkscape, Photoshop...

Variable knowledge / Not actively using :
Ty-pescript, PH.P5, Ja-va, SVG, py-thon, Angu.larJS, Bac-kbone, Dru.pal 7, sym-phony, word-press, MySQL, *SQL, Grunt, Sca-la, Pl-ay framework, sen-cha, C, C++, bash, apache, j-query, ex-tjs, etc ,...

Mes compétences :
Apache
Drupal
Graphisme
Inkscape
Javascript
JQuery
Nodejs
PHP5
Sencha
Sencha Touch
Sencha touch 2
Symfony2
Web
Wordpress
XSL
React

Entreprises

  • Deny All - JS / HTML5 Expert

    2015 - 2015 Development of :

    - Graph / Workflow Editor ( jsPlumb + Dagre + Pur JS ) with :
    -- Nice & Modern Drag & drop oriented UI
    -- etc ... (full featured)

    - ExtJS Tools and Architectural Components / overrides

    - doc (jsDuck), "UML" diagram, etc...

    - NodeJS & pure JS developments

    Libs/Techno : ExtJS 5.1, jsPlumb, dagre, Vanilla JS, jsDuck, nodeJS, async, chokidar, redis, express, (multiple npms..), node-inspector, intelij js inspector, Linux Shell, CentOs, etc...

  • Dassault Systemes - Ingénieur JS/HTML5/PHP5

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2014 - 2015 Architecture, spécification technique & développement d'un moteur d'application RH / framework (Workday-like) pour 3Dx; JS/HTML5 plus :
    - Documentation / faq / how-to détaillé
    - POCs graphiques et ergonomiques divers
    - etc..

    Développement de mini applications JS/HTML5 pour 3Dx
    - Explorateur d'offres / cooptations
    - Explorateurs de rôles / users par roles
    - Éditeur de rôles/"scopes" par employés (datagrid hiérarchique infinie)
    - Interface de validation/assignation d'offre de stages

    Technos : RequireJS, pure JS, KamehaJS, HTML5, CSS3, PHP5

  • Wise Wild Web (freelance) - Expert JS full stack

    2013 - maintenant 2018 : Dassault Systems
    Showback Costs Calculation engine service, back & mini back office for big db ( Node js, ReScope, *SQL, etc )

    2018 : BRLi - Wimes Cms
    React, ReScope, cms structure, complex components, webpack conf & plugin writing, coaching js, etc

    2017 : Publicis Conseil

    Ornikar / Bnp CodeStorie mini app (Hightest score in the November "#Instahits" facebook/Instagram awards)
    - http://codestories.bnpparibas/
    ( http://ornikar.wiseways.me/ )
    ( http://www.cbnews.fr/nl-Media/instahits-de-novembre-bnp-paribas-passe-le-code-a1039538 )

    Technos : React, ReScope, Node

    Animated SVG Map
    - http://www.accorhotels.group/fr-FR/group/who-we-are/accorhotels-worldwide
    Technos : ES6, React, webpack leaflet & SVG anims

    Leaflet Map with worldwide brands / segments selector
    - http://www.accorhotels.group/fr-FR/hotel-development/regions/all/map-all-regions
    Technos : react/rescope/leaflet

    Two dir infinite scroll with html5 url & scroll locks, vanilla js
    - http://www.accorhotels.group/fr-FR/commitment/sharing-our-knowledge/our-footprint

    Fin 2016 : (remote) BRL : JS Expert / Coach
    Building a modular, widgetized, CMS stack & dev factory with hot-reload, async mods loading, etc..
    Basing on:
    - ES6, React, Webpack, Play Framework, redux, multiple build config, etc...

    2015/16 : (remote) Fractal-it / France Ô TV : Lead dev / archi
    React + reflux website using flux architecture @ www.musicexplorerlive.com & www.musicexplorer.fr .

    Other projects :


    # Aetheris Travel App Killer

    # GitHub : All @ https://github.com/CaipiLabs

  • Bouygues telecom - Expert technique / Lead Dev; JS / HTML5 / Tablettes

    Meudon 2012 - 2013 Development of a Sencha 2/3 multi-devices application
    o Performance & memory profiling of JS/ Sencha Touch / HTML5 components / CSS3
    o Writing technical documentation, sequence diagrams, tutorials, technical presentations
    o Code reviews
    o JavaScript/HTML5 Coaching
    o Development of
    - Profiling / optimization / compilation / development tools
    - µMVC for Sencha touch 2/3
    - “Contextual scopes manager” ( Key Value Observing based app serialize/resume)
    - State & scene manager
    - Animation sequence manager "multi-thread" RAF/CSS3
    - Scroll magnet manager

  • Fullsix - ekino - Ingenieur consultant

    2011 - 2012 sfrpay.fr : développement du BO & des modules drupal 7 (Field, form & crud api, features, etc...), Intégration & développements HTML/JS, Internationalisation, etc..
    sfr.com : Développement de modules drupal 7
    interdom.com : Développement divers symfony 2
    myboox.fr : Développement d'un module & service associé d'administration drupal 6/ symfony 2, JS

  • Mappy - Ingénieur développeur consultant

    Issy Les Moulineaux 2010 - 2011 Développements divers sur le site web de la société Mappy.com (JS-PHP/Drupal) et sur l'API grand public Mappy Connect.
    Développements d'extensions client de l'API Mappy Connect (JS)
    Développements sous Zend & Drupal

  • Maeglin software - Ingenieur developeur

    2010 - 2010 Refacto du site mobile PHP Pleex d'imperatif vers objet+Smarty
    Développements divers, dont obfurcateur/minifier PHP dynamique de CSS pour Smarty
    Développements Pure JS/ExtJs/JQuery

  • LRD - Développeur

    2006 - maintenant Mise en place d’un système de gestion et de mise à disposition de contenus pour mobiles.
    Conception, implémentation, installation & configuration :
    - Web Services Java Tomcat / Axis,
    - BackOffice JavaScript Ajax/SOAP,
    - Base de données PG-SQL,
    - Serveur web Apache2

Formations

  • Universitée Montpellier 2 UM2 (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2002 - 2010 Master 2 Informatique

    Informatique

Réseau