RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Montpellier
I'm a JavaScript engineer specialized in react SPA & custom components with advanced back end knowledge.
I keep a strong interest in design, AI and innovation.
* Usually work in remote
Advanced knowledge of / working with :
JavaScript, ES6/7, vanilla JS, NodeJS & related, ReactJS & related, Redux & related, Webpack & related, Express & related, Mocha/Enzymes & related, geo etty/ libs & apis, SCSS, MongoDb, Docker, Redis, PhoneGap, linux shell, leaflet...
Interested by :
architecture / project management, micro-services, v8 native bindings, interesting problems, Deep learning, design, collective intelligence...
https://github.com/n8tz ( Personal projects )
Tools : Slack, Hangouts and other online collaboration tools, Git, Bash, IntelliJ IDEA, remote debugging & profiling tools, Chrome Developer Tools, google closure, Jira, RTC, Redmine, SVN, Inkscape, Photoshop...
Variable knowledge / Not actively using :
Ty-pescript, PH.P5, Ja-va, SVG, py-thon, Angu.larJS, Bac-kbone, Dru.pal 7, sym-phony, word-press, MySQL, *SQL, Grunt, Sca-la, Pl-ay framework, sen-cha, C, C++, bash, apache, j-query, ex-tjs, etc ,...
Mes compétences :
Apache
Drupal
Graphisme
Inkscape
Javascript
JQuery
Nodejs
PHP5
Sencha
Sencha Touch
Sencha touch 2
Symfony2
Web
Wordpress
XSL
React