I'm a JavaScript engineer specialized in react SPA & custom components with advanced back end knowledge.

I keep a strong interest in design, AI and innovation.



* Usually work in remote



Advanced knowledge of / working with :

JavaScript, ES6/7, vanilla JS, NodeJS & related, ReactJS & related, Redux & related, Webpack & related, Express & related, Mocha/Enzymes & related, geo etty/ libs & apis, SCSS, MongoDb, Docker, Redis, PhoneGap, linux shell, leaflet...



Interested by :

architecture / project management, micro-services, v8 native bindings, interesting problems, Deep learning, design, collective intelligence...



https://github.com/n8tz ( Personal projects )



Tools : Slack, Hangouts and other online collaboration tools, Git, Bash, IntelliJ IDEA, remote debugging & profiling tools, Chrome Developer Tools, google closure, Jira, RTC, Redmine, SVN, Inkscape, Photoshop...



Variable knowledge / Not actively using :

Ty-pescript, PH.P5, Ja-va, SVG, py-thon, Angu.larJS, Bac-kbone, Dru.pal 7, sym-phony, word-press, MySQL, *SQL, Grunt, Sca-la, Pl-ay framework, sen-cha, C, C++, bash, apache, j-query, ex-tjs, etc ,...



