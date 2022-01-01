Yan GOLENKO

Intuition IT Solutions was established in 2006 to focus of delivering Contract and Permanent Consulting solutions within a number of niche technical markets such as SAP and the Oracle ERP and CRM Suite of software packages, including Oracle e-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, Siebel CRM and JD Edwards.



Since our inception we have grown consistently year-upon-year through a challenging and competitive International market and recently we have made to step of developing a number of new specialist vertical teams focused on EAI / SOA / BPM and also Business Intelligence.



Underpinning our success has been a mature and professional approach towards business that is based around honesty, transparency and most importantly quality.



Our structure of focusing on ‘core’ technologies has allowed our consultants to build a unique level of understanding within their specialist fields to offer our Business Partners a rare and exclusive of service.



Specialties:My speciality is the SAP contract market (freelance market).



