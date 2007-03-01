Menu

Nathanaël GERASSI

PARIS

  • BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch - Project Consultant

    2007 - 2007 03/2007 - 09/2007 BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, Asian Pacific Regional Organization and Method.
    --> Based in Hong Kong/Shanghai.

    Coordination of the Gap-analysis for the implementation of iVision Trade Finance software in HK hub Back Office (all Pacific Asian countries)
    - Deep analysis of Asian local requirements with different teams (especially Back-Office users and IT teams)
    - Redaction of functional specifications
    - Coordination and follow-up of the validation process
    - Synchronization with development teams

  • BNP Paribas Paris - Project manager

    Paris 2004 - 2006 BNP PARIBAS Paris, Corporate Investment Banking. Add-Up consultant (IT services company).
    Project management on a Trade Finance software for Back-Office: letters of credit, payments (direct, usance, negotiations…), short and long terms credits, international guarantees.

    • In charge of international implementation for Asia, Europe and North America:
    - Gap analysis and study of local needs
    - Set-up of application according to local regulations
    - Training of users (Back-Office and IT)
    - Follow-up and coordination of tests
    - Go-Live and transitional production support
    - Frequent travels on site : Dublin, Mumbai, Montreal, New York

    • Responsible for Qualification Testing:
    - Follow-up of qualification projects and initiation of a task force
    - Creation of global strategy to test different versions
    - Drafting functional test cases
    - Follow-up of tests and bug reports
    - Coordination of deliveries with technical teams

  • Atos Origin - Sales engineer

    Bezons 2002 - 2002 Atos Origin, IT services company.
    Sales engineer in the Integration Systems Department: In charge of canvassing new clients in the industry sector: identification of the good interlocutors, presentation of the society, interviews with the new clients, search of new projects and win clients’ loyalty.

  • Michael Page International - Junior consultant

    2001 - 2002 Michael Page International, recruitment agency.
    Responsible for identifying new candidates: identification and pre-selection of candidates, head hunting, validation via interviews and presentations to the client with senior consultants.

