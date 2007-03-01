Nathanaël GERASSI

2007 - 200703/2007 - 09/2007 BNP Paribas Hong Kong Branch, Asian Pacific Regional Organization and Method.
--> Based in Hong Kong/Shanghai.
Coordination of the Gap-analysis for the implementation of iVision Trade Finance software in HK hub Back Office (all Pacific Asian countries)
- Deep analysis of Asian local requirements with different teams (especially Back-Office users and IT teams)
- Redaction of functional specifications
- Coordination and follow-up of the validation process
- Synchronization with development teams
BNP Paribas Paris
- Project manager
Paris2004 - 2006BNP PARIBAS Paris, Corporate Investment Banking. Add-Up consultant (IT services company).
Project management on a Trade Finance software for Back-Office: letters of credit, payments (direct, usance, negotiations…), short and long terms credits, international guarantees.
• In charge of international implementation for Asia, Europe and North America:
- Gap analysis and study of local needs
- Set-up of application according to local regulations
- Training of users (Back-Office and IT)
- Follow-up and coordination of tests
- Go-Live and transitional production support
- Frequent travels on site : Dublin, Mumbai, Montreal, New York
• Responsible for Qualification Testing:
- Follow-up of qualification projects and initiation of a task force
- Creation of global strategy to test different versions
- Drafting functional test cases
- Follow-up of tests and bug reports
- Coordination of deliveries with technical teams
Atos Origin
- Sales engineer
Bezons2002 - 2002Atos Origin, IT services company.
Sales engineer in the Integration Systems Department: In charge of canvassing new clients in the industry sector: identification of the good interlocutors, presentation of the society, interviews with the new clients, search of new projects and win clients’ loyalty.
Michael Page International
- Junior consultant
2001 - 2002Michael Page International, recruitment agency.
Responsible for identifying new candidates: identification and pre-selection of candidates, head hunting, validation via interviews and presentations to the client with senior consultants.