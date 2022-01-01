Nathatchia Elza KAMGANG WEGANG

I am twenty five years old a graduate from cambridge institute of professional training where i studied sales and marketing management i am dynamic, team spirit, motivated, charming, positive attitude, job flexibility, my capacity of adapting easily to new surrounding an situation, my quality of policy acceptance, my endurance to work under pressure. contact me for more details
Mes compétences :
conduct of after sales service
enterprise communication
operate customers purse
launching of new products
computer literate
administration and supplying of stock