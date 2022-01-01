Menu

Nathatchia Elza KAMGANG WEGANG

DOUALA

En résumé

I am twenty five years old a graduate from cambridge institute of professional training where i studied sales and marketing management i am dynamic, team spirit, motivated, charming, positive attitude, job flexibility, my capacity of adapting easily to new surrounding an situation, my quality of policy acceptance, my endurance to work under pressure. contact me for more details

Mes compétences :
conduct of after sales service
enterprise communication
operate customers purse
launching of new products
computer literate
administration and supplying of stock

Entreprises

  • GRAPHICS SYSTEM - Commercial assistant

    2014 - maintenant Opening of customers files which consist of filling administration file , pre-bill and manufacturing order . Going to meet them to take sketch , purchase order in case where needed going to meet them to validate BAT (ready for printing) .follow up customers Answering to request proposal through mail sending proforma invoice

  • Socaver - Commercial assistant

    2011 - 2011 Establishing the documents needed for sales at exportation such as customs bills and submit to the commercial director for signature. Consult the commercial director for the choice of customs clearance agent and ship owner. Address a message to the customs clearance for the positioning of containers at SOCAVER. Establishing final bills conform to quotation bargain and transmit to customers by fax. Call frequently customs clearance agent to have information on the ship. Put up to date all the computer program related to sales. Establishing packing certificate and packing list

Formations

  • Cambridge Institute Of Professional Training (Douala)

    Douala 2008 - 2011 higher diploma

  • Collège Baho (Douala)

    Douala 2005 - 2008 general certificate of education ordinary level and advance level

