Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Nessrine ELAID
Ajouter
Nessrine ELAID
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Power HR Expert
- Chargée Recrutement
2014 - maintenant
SICAME
- Stagiaire
Arnac-Pompadour
2013 - 2014
Maghrebia
- Stagiaire
2012 - 2012
Maghrebia
- Stagiaire
2011 - 2011
Attijari Bank
- Stagiaire
Paris
2010 - 2010
Formations
ESSECT (Tunis)
Tunis
2012 - 2014
Mastère professionnelle
ESSECT (Tunis)
Tunis
2009 - 2012
licence fondamentale en économie
Réseau
Aymen SOUISSI
Fahmi TARCHOUN
Faiez REBAI
Farooq MOHAMMAD
Martin SIGNER
Mohamed BENOTMAN
Mohamed KTARI
Oumayma AMARA
Quentin MIGLIORE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z