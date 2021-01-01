Retail
Niclas VALÉRIE
DESHAIES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Piton Bungalows - sarl O Piton
DESHAIES
2014 - maintenant
POMONA
- Responsable Trésorerie et Risque Clients
Antony
1991 - 2012
Formations
Université Paris 5 René Descartes PARIS V
Malakoff
1983 - 1990
droit
Lycée Louis Bascan
Rambouillet
1980 - 1983
economie
Réseau
Caroline MULLER
Charles TOFFOLO
Denis BODARD
Guillaume KASPRZYK
Morgane LE GARFF
Nathalie FARELO
Noel HERMANN
Osama EL KIRAT
Vincent TAFFIN