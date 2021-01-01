Retail
Nicolas DURAND
Ajouter
Nicolas DURAND
VIF
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Usinage 5 axes
Entreprises
Pennacchiotti
- Fraiseur 5 axes
2010 - maintenant
Prototypes et petites séries
Famége
- Responsable atelier usinage
2006 - 2010
Usinage ensemble mécanique
Erma 38
- Fraiseur 3 axes
2001 - 2006
Usinage prototypes et petites séries
Formations
Ecole ELAG ELAG
Grenoble
1999 - 2001
Bep
Réseau
Alfred MARTI
Argonaute Solutions Rh --- RECRUTEMENT ET CONSEIL RH
Aymeric TOURNAY
Cathy GUERIN
Cedric DELACROIX
Florian RONI
Gerard TOLILA
Laurent BOURBIER
Sophie CARUANA