Nicolas FOUCHET

Specialized In Women Apparel, with deep experience on Swimwear & Underwear sector.
Exclusive European représentation of :
BCBGeneration Swimwear, Nightwear And Intimates
The Embassy European Fashion Agency
Directeur Général
BCBG MAX AZRIA Swimwear
OAKLEY Women Swimwear
LITTLE MARCEL, Women & Kids Apparel, Beachwear, Accessories And Shoes
AGENCY KEY NUMBERS:
Network of 25 sub agents around Europe
5 administratives workers
700 clients, including European major Départment Stores, Sport chain stores And Webshops
12 temporary show rooms In EuropeBusiness Director Europe RAJ Manufacturing LLC
Privately Held; Apparel & Fashion industry
2010 – 2012
THE SWIMWEAR INDUSTRY’S LEADING HOUSE OF FASHION...
GUESS Swimwear
Hurley Swimwear
St. John Swimwear
Tommy Hilfiger Swimwear
Reef Swimwear
Luxe by Lisa Vogel
Ella Moss Swimwear
Splendid Swimwear
Nautica Swimwear
Monaco - 2005 - 2010
MC COMPANY / Directeur Export
Marques : Banana Moon Sunwear & Lingerie, Livia Monte Carlo Swimwear
Paris – Hong Kong / 2003 - 2005
HOP LUN DISTRIBUTION / Responsable Marketing & Développement Europe
Marques 6ixty 8ight, Olingerie, No romeo
Paris 2001 - 2003
PUBLICIS / Consultant en Développement
Marques : Sephora, Loréal, Axa, Air France
Madrid 2001
INTERPUBLIC / Consultant Marketing Direct
Réseau mondial d’agences publicitaires, spécialisé en marketing direct
Londres 2000
VIVENDI ENVIRONNEMENT / Chef De Projet On-line
1er Réseau Privé Anglais de Transport Ferroviaire
