Nicolas FOUCHET

MARSEILLE

Specialized In Women Apparel, with deep experience on Swimwear & Underwear sector.

www.theembassy.fr

Exclusive European représentation of :
BCBGeneration Swimwear, Nightwear And Intimates



The Embassy European Fashion Agency
Directeur Général

BCBG MAX AZRIA Swimwear

OAKLEY Women Swimwear

LITTLE MARCEL, Women & Kids Apparel, Beachwear, Accessories And Shoes

AGENCY KEY NUMBERS:

Network of 25 sub agents around Europe

5 administratives workers

700 clients, including European major Départment Stores, Sport chain stores And Webshops

12 temporary show rooms In Europe
Privately Held; Apparel & Fashion industry

2010 – 2012

THE SWIMWEAR INDUSTRY’S LEADING HOUSE OF FASHION...
www.rajman.com

GUESS Swimwear
Hurley Swimwear
St. John Swimwear
Tommy Hilfiger Swimwear
Reef Swimwear
Luxe by Lisa Vogel
Ella Moss Swimwear
Splendid Swimwear
Nautica Swimwear


Monaco - 2005 - 2010
MC COMPANY / Directeur Export
Marques : Banana Moon Sunwear & Lingerie, Livia Monte Carlo Swimwear

Paris – Hong Kong / 2003 - 2005
HOP LUN DISTRIBUTION / Responsable Marketing & Développement Europe
Marques 6ixty 8ight, Olingerie, No romeo

Paris 2001 - 2003
PUBLICIS / Consultant en Développement
Marques : Sephora, Loréal, Axa, Air France

Madrid 2001
INTERPUBLIC / Consultant Marketing Direct
Réseau mondial d’agences publicitaires, spécialisé en marketing direct

Londres 2000
VIVENDI ENVIRONNEMENT / Chef De Projet On-line
1er Réseau Privé Anglais de Transport Ferroviaire

Communication
Export
International
Manager
Marketing
Marketing manager
Mode
Textile
USA

  • TheEmbassy - Directeur General

    2013 - maintenant Distribution sur l Europe des marques Oakley Women Swim, BCBG Max Azria Swim, Little Marcel Swim, Marika Fitness et Zobha Yoga.

    En charge des ventes internationales de la société Textiss/Freegun.

  • Raj Manufacturing - Business Director Europe

    2010 - maintenant Implanter les marques du groupe Raj Manufacturing en Europe et Moyen Orient:

    Ouverture filiale
    Recrutement force de vente
    Gestion grand compte
    Marketing ...

  • Banana Moon - Export Manager

    Monaco 2005 - 2010 Ma mission consiste à renforcer la notoriété de la Marque BANANA MOON dans le monde grâce à l’élargissement du réseau de distribution existant, le lancement de campagnes de communication internationales et l’ouverture de magasins à l’enseigne Banana Moon (franchises).

    A ce jour nous distribuons les marques du groupe dans 58 pays avec la collaboration de nos 3 filiales (USA, ESP, UK), de 10 distributeurs et 60 agents indépendants.

    En 2008 le chiffre d'affaire a augmenté de 35%, nous exportons dans 20 nouveaux pays, et avons ouvert des franchises Banana Moon à Sharm El Sheikh, Alexandrie, Le Caire, Johannesburg, Mexico city, Cancun, Acapulco.

