Nicolas GERMAIN

-
France Energies Marines
- R&D program manager - MRE layout and network integration
2017 - maintenant
-
Bureau Veritas do Brasil
- Senior Surveyor
Puteaux
2012 - 2017
Approval of various ship types and units linked to the offshore industry: FPSO (conversion), Oil tanker (CSR), Gaz carrier (LPG)...
Fields: hull, hydrodynamic, mooring, international regulations
Based in Rio de Janeiro
-
Bureau Veritas
- Hydrodynamic and mooring engineer
Puteaux
2010 - 2011
Hydrodynamic and mooring studies
Heading analysis, mooring (extrem, fatigue), hydrodynamic (motions, loads), spectral calculation, meteo
Class certificates and technical studies
Software: Hydrostar, Ariane, Flexcom
-
Bureau Veritas
- Hull Surveyor
Puteaux
2007 - 2010
Operationnal work:
- Design review of ships
- Ship in service
- Design studies: hydro-structure coupling
Functionnal work:
- Writting of Bureau Veritas Rules
- Training of foreign offices
- In-house tools, benchmarking for fatigue damage