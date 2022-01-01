Menu

Nicolas GERMAIN

RIO DE JANEIRO

En résumé

Entreprises

  • France Energies Marines - R&D program manager - MRE layout and network integration

    2017 - maintenant

  • Bureau Veritas do Brasil - Senior Surveyor

    Puteaux 2012 - 2017 Approval of various ship types and units linked to the offshore industry: FPSO (conversion), Oil tanker (CSR), Gaz carrier (LPG)...
    Fields: hull, hydrodynamic, mooring, international regulations
    Based in Rio de Janeiro

  • Bureau Veritas - Hydrodynamic and mooring engineer

    Puteaux 2010 - 2011 Hydrodynamic and mooring studies
    Heading analysis, mooring (extrem, fatigue), hydrodynamic (motions, loads), spectral calculation, meteo
    Class certificates and technical studies
    Software: Hydrostar, Ariane, Flexcom

  • Bureau Veritas - Hull Surveyor

    Puteaux 2007 - 2010 Operationnal work:
    - Design review of ships
    - Ship in service
    - Design studies: hydro-structure coupling

    Functionnal work:
    - Writting of Bureau Veritas Rules
    - Training of foreign offices
    - In-house tools, benchmarking for fatigue damage

Formations

  • UFRJ/COPPE - Coordenação Dos Programas De Pós-Graduação Em Engenharia (Rio De Janeiro)

    Rio De Janeiro 2014 - 2016 MSc in Physical Oceanography

  • Université De Technologies (Troyes)

    Troyes 2001 - 2007 Systèmes Mécaniques (Conception Mécanique Integrée)

  • Lycée Emile Zola

    Rennes 1998 - 2001 Bac Scientifique

Réseau

