Nicolas GROS

- New works :
In charge of the plant's investment plan.
Development and implementation of industrial development projects (robotization)
- Methods: (Maintenance and Manufacturing)
Creation of Methods maintenance departement ( project team organization / indicators)
Deployment of preventive maintenance levels 1 (5S, TPM) & level 2
Managing process improvement and technical documentation
Update of production routings
Valeo
- Product Manager electronized wiper motors
Paris2012 - maintenantPRODUCT MANAGER ON ELECTRONIZED MOTORS VALEO - 86
- Research, Development & Industrialisation worldwide of wiper electronized motors: North America, Europe & China (4 Million of motors/year – turnover 160 000 K€)
* Coordination of technical developement to define electronized motors
- electromechanical engineering with electronic board integration (PCB + Hardware + Software)
- motor electronic calibration to adapt motors to vehicle specificities
* Supervision of launch on production sites in coordination with local launch team
- process: aluminium casting , plastic injection, PCB - motor lines assembly: manual or automatic
- to Insure customer interface and communication with Valeo Product line management from the beginning of the project until start of production + 6 months (manage changes)
- to Define motor costs for the customer offer with productivities and design to cost to be validated before Start of Production / Gross Margin follow up (20 € per motors)
- to Deploy standard product & process with the objective to reduce costs and improve quality (communication Worldwide via Google doc & Technical committee)
- Mains achievements :
FORD Mondeo / Kuga with VM4 direct drive technology (NA / EUR / CH)
FORD Mustang with VM4 Continuous Electronized motors (NA / EUR)
Valeo
- Production supervisor wiper motors
Paris2009 - 2012PRODUCTION LINE SUPERVISOR FOR ELECTRICAL MOTORS VALEO – 86
- OEE (Overall Equipment Efficiency) at 70% - 7s per motor with 40 000 motors per days (line for front motors 9000 motors/days)
Valeo
- Project Manager Wiper system Asia
Paris2005 - 2009WIPING SYSTEM PROJECT MANAGER FOR NISSAN ENGLAND & JAPAN VALEO - 86
- Wiper systems research & development in Europe/ industrialization in China
- Mains achievements: P32L Nissan Qashqai / X11E Note
Johnson Controls
- Product manager Exhaust Gaz Recycling system
Colombes 2001 - 2005EXHAUST GAZ RECYCLING PRODUCT MANAGER JOHNSON CONTROLS - 78
- Exhaust Gaz Recycling research & developement : Electrical actuator + heat exchanger gaz / water + corrugates tubes
Sagem
- Simulation Engineer Manager
PARIS2000 - 2001SIMULATION ENGINEER: CREATION OF NUMERICAL SIMULATION POOL FOR EGR SAGEM - 78
- Creation of simulation pool : Ansys / Fluent / Flux 3D / Excel Visual basic.
Sagem
- Simulation Engineer
PARIS1998 - 2000SIMULATION ENGINEER SAGEM - 63
- Numerical Simulation of Exhaust Gaz Recycling system and development with CAD engineers (Fluent / Ansys / Excel))
1994 - 1998PHD FLUID MECHANICS AND THERMAL LET-CNRS-ENSMA – 86
- Contribution to the experimental study of a plane vertical buyoant air jet.
Description:
Study of cold plane air jets flowing vertically in a quiescent ambiant.
The point is to observe and quantify the influence of an initial condition, here the form of the mean velocity profile at the nozzle exit, spreading rate, turbulence intensity.
A comparative study is realised between two jets, one with a uniform velocity profile near the nozzle exit, and the other with a triangular velocity profile. Jets laws are strongly depending on the Archimede values for uniform profile jet. This sensitivity to thermal effects is not observed with triangular jets.