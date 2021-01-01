Menu

Nicolas GROS

CHATELLERAULT

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Automobile
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
Electronique

Entreprises

  • Fonderie du Poitou - Process Engineering Manager

    2015 - maintenant MANAGER PROCESS ENGINEERING - FONDERIE POITOU FONTE (SME - 450 employees) - 86

    - New works :
    In charge of the plant's investment plan.
    Development and implementation of industrial development projects (robotization)

    - Methods: (Maintenance and Manufacturing)
    Creation of Methods maintenance departement ( project team organization / indicators)
    Deployment of preventive maintenance levels 1 (5S, TPM) & level 2
    Managing process improvement and technical documentation
    Update of production routings

  • Valeo - Product Manager electronized wiper motors

    Paris 2012 - maintenant PRODUCT MANAGER ON ELECTRONIZED MOTORS VALEO - 86
    - Research, Development & Industrialisation worldwide of wiper electronized motors: North America, Europe & China (4 Million of motors/year – turnover 160 000 K€)

    * Coordination of technical developement to define electronized motors
    - electromechanical engineering with electronic board integration (PCB + Hardware + Software)
    - motor electronic calibration to adapt motors to vehicle specificities

    * Supervision of launch on production sites in coordination with local launch team
    - process: aluminium casting , plastic injection, PCB - motor lines assembly: manual or automatic
    - to Insure customer interface and communication with Valeo Product line management from the beginning of the project until start of production + 6 months (manage changes)

    - to Define motor costs for the customer offer with productivities and design to cost to be validated before Start of Production / Gross Margin follow up (20 € per motors)

    - to Deploy standard product & process with the objective to reduce costs and improve quality (communication Worldwide via Google doc & Technical committee)

    - Mains achievements :
    FORD Mondeo / Kuga with VM4 direct drive technology (NA / EUR / CH)
    FORD Mustang with VM4 Continuous Electronized motors (NA / EUR)

  • Valeo - Production supervisor wiper motors

    Paris 2009 - 2012 PRODUCTION LINE SUPERVISOR FOR ELECTRICAL MOTORS VALEO – 86
    - OEE (Overall Equipment Efficiency) at 70% - 7s per motor with 40 000 motors per days (line for front motors 9000 motors/days)

  • Valeo - Project Manager Wiper system Asia

    Paris 2005 - 2009 WIPING SYSTEM PROJECT MANAGER FOR NISSAN ENGLAND & JAPAN VALEO - 86
    - Wiper systems research & development in Europe/ industrialization in China
    - Mains achievements: P32L Nissan Qashqai / X11E Note

  • Johnson Controls - Product manager Exhaust Gaz Recycling system

    Colombes 2001 - 2005 EXHAUST GAZ RECYCLING PRODUCT MANAGER JOHNSON CONTROLS - 78
    - Exhaust Gaz Recycling research & developement : Electrical actuator + heat exchanger gaz / water + corrugates tubes

  • Sagem - Simulation Engineer Manager

    PARIS 2000 - 2001 SIMULATION ENGINEER: CREATION OF NUMERICAL SIMULATION POOL FOR EGR SAGEM - 78
    - Creation of simulation pool : Ansys / Fluent / Flux 3D / Excel Visual basic.

  • Sagem - Simulation Engineer

    PARIS 1998 - 2000 SIMULATION ENGINEER SAGEM - 63
    - Numerical Simulation of Exhaust Gaz Recycling system and development with CAD engineers (Fluent / Ansys / Excel))

  • CNRS - Laboratoire d'études Thermiques - Chercheur

    1994 - 1998 PHD FLUID MECHANICS AND THERMAL LET-CNRS-ENSMA – 86
    - Contribution to the experimental study of a plane vertical buyoant air jet.

    Description:
    Study of cold plane air jets flowing vertically in a quiescent ambiant.
    The point is to observe and quantify the influence of an initial condition, here the form of the mean velocity profile at the nozzle exit, spreading rate, turbulence intensity.
    A comparative study is realised between two jets, one with a uniform velocity profile near the nozzle exit, and the other with a triangular velocity profile. Jets laws are strongly depending on the Archimede values for uniform profile jet. This sensitivity to thermal effects is not observed with triangular jets.

Formations

