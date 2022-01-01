Nicolas GUTIERREZ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villeurbanne
Chef de Projet / Développeur / Consultant / Formateur Indépendant
Expert Sénior MICROSOFT .NET, Windows, Web, Mobile
Objectifs :
• Travailler en tant que chef de projet et / ou développeur d'application Windows, Web ou Mobile
• En mode Freelance, j'ai le statut d'Entreprise Individuelle et une RC Pro
• Pour tout types de sociétés et de secteurs
• A 50 km autour de Lyon au sein de la société cliente en Régie
• Ou sur toute la France en Télétravail
Connaissances Informatiques :
• Développement Windows : Microsoft .NET, WinForms, WPF
• Développement Web : Microsoft ASP.NET, WebForms, MVC, ASP, PHP
• Développement Mobile : Cordova, Phonegap, Xamarin
• Languages Windows: C#, VB.NET, C, C++, Visual Basic
• Languages Web : Javascript, JSON, AJAX, HTML, CSS, LESS
• Frameworks: Entity Framework, WCF, Telerik, Kendo UI, JQuery, Angular
• Bases de données : SQL Server, MySql, Access, XML, SQL, LINQ, SSIS, SSRS, Crystal Reports
• Serveurs : Windows Server, SQL Server, IIS, Hmail, Azure
• Environnement de développement : Visual Studio, Team Foundation Server, Tortoise SVN
• Gestion de projet : Méthodes Forfait / Agile (Scrum, Extreme programming), Microsoft Project
• Bureautique : Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, Outlook
• Image : Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
• Vidéo : Adobe Premiere
• Son : Steinberg Cubase
