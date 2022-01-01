Menu

Nicolas GUTIERREZ

VILLEURBANNE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Villeurbanne

En résumé

Chef de Projet / Développeur / Consultant / Formateur Indépendant
Expert Sénior MICROSOFT .NET, Windows, Web, Mobile

Objectifs :

• Travailler en tant que chef de projet et / ou développeur d'application Windows, Web ou Mobile
• En mode Freelance, j'ai le statut d'Entreprise Individuelle et une RC Pro
• Pour tout types de sociétés et de secteurs
• A 50 km autour de Lyon au sein de la société cliente en Régie
• Ou sur toute la France en Télétravail

Connaissances Informatiques :

• Développement Windows : Microsoft .NET, WinForms, WPF
• Développement Web : Microsoft ASP.NET, WebForms, MVC, ASP, PHP
• Développement Mobile : Cordova, Phonegap, Xamarin
• Languages Windows: C#, VB.NET, C, C++, Visual Basic
• Languages Web : Javascript, JSON, AJAX, HTML, CSS, LESS
• Frameworks: Entity Framework, WCF, Telerik, Kendo UI, JQuery, Angular
• Bases de données : SQL Server, MySql, Access, XML, SQL, LINQ, SSIS, SSRS, Crystal Reports
• Serveurs : Windows Server, SQL Server, IIS, Hmail, Azure
• Environnement de développement : Visual Studio, Team Foundation Server, Tortoise SVN
• Gestion de projet : Méthodes Forfait / Agile (Scrum, Extreme programming), Microsoft Project
• Bureautique : Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, Outlook
• Image : Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
• Vidéo : Adobe Premiere
• Son : Steinberg Cubase

Mes compétences :
AJAX
CSS3
Javascript
C#
.net 4.5
Entity Framework
Html5
Sql server 2008
Asp.net
Microsoft .NET
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft ASP.NET
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
jQuery
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
HTML
Visual Basic .NET
Seagate Crystal Reports
SQL
Restaurants
Microsoft Access
Framework
Apache Subversion
XNS
XML
Windows Presentation Foundation
Windows Communiciation Foundation
WinForms
WinDev
WebForms
Visual Basic 6
Visual Basic
Scrum Methodology
Sage Accounting Software
SQL Server Reporting Services
SQL Server Integration Services
Responsive Design
PhoneGap
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 8
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft Project
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
MVC
LINQ
JSON
Extreme Programming
Cascading Style Sheets
C++
Adobe Premier
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Active Server Pages

Entreprises

  • VotreSiteSurMesure.com - Chef de projet / Développeur Web Indépendant

    2007 - maintenant EDF (Requêteur SQL, Géolocalisation), Groupama (Système de gestion de contenu, Framework de sécurité), Groupe SEB (Vente de produits SEB, Tefal, Moulinex), Chambre de commerce de Lyon (Gestion de taxes), CDiscount (Fiches produits), Dalkia (Actualités et Forum), Talents-Creatifs (Gestion de ressources humaines), Eleco2 (Comparateur de tarifs d'électricité), Mutuelle-Assur (Comparateur de tarifs de mutuelles), ID3S (Gestion de puces RFID), Optissimmo-Contact (Gestion de fiches client), Spiral Rma (Recharge de compte restaurant), Ivatec (Tarification Isolation Thermique), Promo-Deal (Achats groupés), Gammannecy (Vente de CD), Seniso (Vente de médailles militaires), MarcheClic (Vente de fruits et légumes), Cloup Diffusion (Vente de Textile), La Bouteillerie (Vente de vin), Business-Activ (SSII), Iltec (Maitrise des fluides), Gilles Frairot (Sculpteur métallique), Serrurier-Lyon (Serrurerie), XNS-Design (Antiquités), Cabinet-JPA (Mutuelle), Ofelia (Aide aux personnes), Studio Amphore (Studio d'enregistrement), Aux noms de la France (Livre)

  • VotreSiteSurMesure - Chef de projet & Développeur Web

    2007 - maintenant Travail en régie

    Chef de projet / Développeur Web, Windows

    Développement d'applications Web et Windows au sein de la société cliente, en relation avec une SSII. La durée moyenne d'une mission est de 6 mois à 1 an.

  • Power - Chef de projet / Développeur Web

    LYON 2005 - 2007 Crédit Agricole (Site Intranet), Paul Bocuse (Restaurant), Mairie de Chaponost (Mairie), AICE (Mairie de Lyon), CFI (Produits Informatiques), Pignat (Equipement industriel), Ellipse Technologie (Composants électroniques), Duc Distribution (Pièces mécaniques), Créa Diffusion (Formations), Fondation Paul Bocuse (Formation de cuisiniers), Collégia (Cours en ligne), Aravis (Qualité du travail), Risques PME (Risques du travail), Cabinet Médical Foch (Chirurgie esthétique)

  • Informatique Appliquée - Développeur Windows / Web

    2000 - 2005 Développement d'applications Windows et Web spécifiques

Formations

Réseau