Nicolas GUY

Villeurbanne

En résumé

MCSE Communications (Lync 2013)
MCSA Windows 2012
MCTS Lync 2010
MCITP Lync 2010
CCIE Voice (écrit - 2006)
UCCXD (2007 et 2015)

Mes compétences :
Cisco Telepresence
SNOM uc phone
Cisco WLAN
Microsoft Office
SONUS SBC 1k/2k
Microsoft Windows Server
Ipanema
Avant vente
Microsoft Exchange 2013
Visioconférence et audioconférence
Audiocodes Mediant
Microsoft SQL Server
Load Balancing
Cisco Switches
Installation et configuration
Cisco ASA
Microsoft Lync Server 2010/2013
Architecture UC (Cisco/Lync/Polycom)
Cisco Unified Communications
Spectralink wifi/DECT
Cisco routers
Gestion de projet
Cisco UC ecosysème
Centre d'appels
Polycom (HDX/RMX/DMA)

Entreprises

  • Exaprobe - Manager intégration réseau et communications unifiées - nord

    Villeurbanne 2015 - maintenant Manager de l'équipe intégration réseau et UC pour la moitié Nord de la France
    - Réseau lan/san/wan/wifi (partenaires principaux : Aerohive, Cisco, HP/Aruba, Ipanema, Ucopia, ...)
    - UC (partenaires principaux : Cisco, Microsoft, Polycom, ...)
    - gestion de l'équipe
    - interventions ponctuelles en expertise

  • Ipsilan Networks - Key technical account manager / presales

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2009 - 2015 Expert réseaux et Unified Communications
    Développement de l’offre autour de Microsoft Lync
    Gestion des clients stratégiques
    Avant Vente
    Gestion de projet
    Mise en œuvre des solution Cisco/Microsoft/Polycom et écosystème, migrations
    Relation partenaires
    Définition des spécifications, rédaction documents projet

  • ARES - IneoCom - Expert / manager

    2006 - 2009 Expert Unified Comminications Cisco
    Puis Manager équipe UC Cisco/MS (environ 10 personnes)
    Validation technique avant-vente
    Mise en œuvre des solution Cisco et écosystème, migrations
    Relation partenaires
    Définition des spécifications, rédaction documents projet

  • IUT Châlons en Champagne - Enseignant vacataire

    2006 - 2013 formation Licence Pro ISVD
    module Communications Unifiées (Cisco puis Lync depuis 2012)
    formation initiale : 3 jours par an
    formation continue : 3 jours par an

  • TELINDUS - Belgacom - Expert Voix Cisco

    2005 - 2006 Audit/Conseil
    études de faisabilité
    définition des spécifications
    pilotes
    installation production
    relation partenaire

  • Telindus (arche) - Avant vente Cisco spécialiste ToIP

    2001 - 2005 lobbying interne et externe sur la ToIP Cisco
    définition d'architectures
    définition des spécifications
    gestion du show room ToIP
    pilotes
    relations partenaires

  • ESR - Ingénieur Système réseaux et télécoms

    Courbevoie 1999 - 2001 Mission centre d'appels :
    - gestion technique d'un centre d'appels mutualisé France Telecom hébergeant des clients (ClubMed, Microsoft, Credit Lyonnais, SNCF, Orange...)
    - architecture réseau système
    - installation réseau système
    - support utilisateurs
    - assistance technique à la création d'un nouveau centre

    Mission Expertel : évaluation de la solution de ToIP Cisco pour le marché interne France Telecom (CallManager version 3.0)

Formations

  • ESITCOM (Ecole Superieur En Ingenierie Des Telecommunications) ESITCOM (Champs Sur Marne)

    Champs Sur Marne 1996 - 1999 ingénieur

  • Lycée Technique Diderot (Paris)

    Paris 1995 - 1996

  • LSI Gustave Eiffel

    Cachan 1993 - 1995 BTS Electronique

  • LSI Gustave Eiffel

    Cachan 1990 - 1993 Bac F2 - Electronique

Réseau