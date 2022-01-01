Menu

Nicolas GUYARD

HONG KONG

En résumé

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas Hong Kong – Equities & Derivatives - Front Office Support – Corporate Actions

    2005 - 2006 January – February 2005 in Paris : Training
    From March 2005 in Hong Kong : Corporate action desk implementation in BNP Paribas EQD Hong Kong.

    Support the business teams (Trading and Marketers) on the following :
    Fully contribution to the feeding of some underlyings markets parameters such as referential information, dividends (discrete amount, yield, growth, taxes...), indexes (components, weights, divisor ...) in BNP EQD in-house market database. The scope of responsibilities includes around 2,000 Asian x Japan underlyings

    Forecasts of Asia x Japan main companies dividends using all information available : Bloomberg, companies investors relations or financial statements and contacts with analysts

    Simulation of the adjustments traders have to perform on their positions for any upcoming corporate action in line with the different asian market practises or in line with the Exchanges rules

    Daily indexes composition tracking for around 25 asian indexes (Hang Seng Indexes, FTSE, MSCI, S&P....)

    Simulation of the adjustments baskets traders have to do in case of indexes rebalancing or in case of corporate actions

    Organization and transversal tasks
    Projects management with IT department to develop tools to automatize most of the corporate action desk tasks
    Reinforce the communication between local and central (in Paris) BO, MO, FO on the corporate actions flows of information

  • Axylia - Consultant

    PARIS 12 2004 - 2004 Senior Consultant assistant : advise banks and funds managers who want to create and offer ethical savings accounts and investment funds

    Commercial link between clients (private banking and NGO) and SR funds managers

  • Sodexho Shanghai Co. Ltd. (China) - China CFO Assistant

    2003 - 2003 Development of Sodexho Shanghai costing system (Excel VBA) and other financial tools

    Training organizer on working capital management for units operational managers

  • Apogé - Asset Manager Assistant

    2002 - 2002 Development of a database holding international SRI funds with information on the funds financial and extra-financial screening processes

    Involved in the funds manager daily work

  • Calchauvet - Business Unit Financial Controller Assistant

    2001 - 2001 Analysis of the daily production and costs variations using the ERP SAP R/3 system

    Involved in treasury operations between the group branches and in the 3 years budget plan

Formations