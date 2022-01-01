Nicolas GUYARD

BNP Paribas Hong Kong – Equities & Derivatives
- Front Office Support – Corporate Actions
2005 - 2006
January – February 2005 in Paris : Training
From March 2005 in Hong Kong : Corporate action desk implementation in BNP Paribas EQD Hong Kong.
Support the business teams (Trading and Marketers) on the following :
Fully contribution to the feeding of some underlyings markets parameters such as referential information, dividends (discrete amount, yield, growth, taxes...), indexes (components, weights, divisor ...) in BNP EQD in-house market database. The scope of responsibilities includes around 2,000 Asian x Japan underlyings
Forecasts of Asia x Japan main companies dividends using all information available : Bloomberg, companies investors relations or financial statements and contacts with analysts
Simulation of the adjustments traders have to perform on their positions for any upcoming corporate action in line with the different asian market practises or in line with the Exchanges rules
Daily indexes composition tracking for around 25 asian indexes (Hang Seng Indexes, FTSE, MSCI, S&P....)
Simulation of the adjustments baskets traders have to do in case of indexes rebalancing or in case of corporate actions
Organization and transversal tasks
Projects management with IT department to develop tools to automatize most of the corporate action desk tasks
Reinforce the communication between local and central (in Paris) BO, MO, FO on the corporate actions flows of information