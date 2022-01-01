Menu

Nicolas HADDAD

MASSY

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Over 10 years of experience working closely with mobile and fixed operators helping them to evolve and modernize their networks and solutions.
Leading roles in selling and delivering complex system integration projects.

My area of expertise are IMS, VoLTE (Voice over LTE), User Data Management and recently new architectures (Layered, Cloud and NFV).

Recently finished my MBA and looking for managerial or sales development positions in the ICT industy.

Mes compétences :
Architecture
ARCHITECTURE FONCTIONNELLE
Avant vente
Ericsson
Gestion de projet
IMS
NGN
SIP
Vente
VoIP

Entreprises

  • Ericsson - Core Network Service Offers Responsibles

    MASSY 2014 - maintenant Services sales and business development

  • Ericsson - Solution Architect

    MASSY 2010 - maintenant Engaged in both presales and delivery phases, leading network transformation projects in IMS, EPC, VoLTE and user data management domains.

  • Orange France - IMS Voice Services Architect

    2007 - 2010 Technical Consultant for Orange on IMS functional architecture and services.
    Main activities were to produce Feasibility Studies and Architecture Documents related to the introduction of new VOIP services.

  • Orange France - System Tester

    2007 - 2007 Evaluation and validation of a BEA application server for IMS and VOIP platforms.

  • Groupe Numericable-SFR - Studies Engineer

    2006 - 2006 Realization of a study on the service continuity in IMS.

  • Millenium Software, Beyrouth, Liban. - Ingénieur de développement

    2005 - 2005 • Développement d’un logiciel en C sous Unix compatible avec plusieurs machines et protocoles pour tester en charge un serveur HTTP.
    • Définition en XML des messages échangés entre les utilisateurs et le serveur.

Formations

Réseau