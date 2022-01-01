Nicolas HADDAD

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
Over 10 years of experience working closely with mobile and fixed operators helping them to evolve and modernize their networks and solutions.
Leading roles in selling and delivering complex system integration projects.
My area of expertise are IMS, VoLTE (Voice over LTE), User Data Management and recently new architectures (Layered, Cloud and NFV).
Recently finished my MBA and looking for managerial or sales development positions in the ICT industy.
Mes compétences :
Architecture
ARCHITECTURE FONCTIONNELLE
Avant vente
Ericsson
Gestion de projet
IMS
NGN
SIP
Vente
VoIP