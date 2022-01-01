Menu

Nicolas HENAULT

CLAMART

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication
Agroalimentaire

Entreprises

  • Mondelēz International - Brand Manager OREO & MIKADO

    CLAMART 2016 - maintenant Mission: Drive penetration on Oreo & Mikado powerbrands

  • Mondelēz International - Brand Manager LU NAPOLITAIN, PEPITO & GRANY

    CLAMART 2015 - 2016 > Strategic (annual planning) & operational marketing / Comms & activation on pf >100Mo€
    > 360° brand relaunch: from product optimization to TV activation (+10% growth forecast)
    > Lead on new product development (concept creation, recipe development, visual identity & launch plan) in 3 different segments (Biscuits, Soft Cakes & Cereal Bars)
    > Management of an Assistant Brand Manager & a marketing trainee

  • Mondelēz International - Junior Brand Manager Carte Noire R&G

    CLAMART 2014 - 2015 • Business management :
    > Monthly volume forecasts for Carte Noire R&G
    > Annual share forecast coordination at a total Coffee category level
    > Monitoring pricing strategy (price forecast & risk assessment)

    • Promo optimization:
    > Development of strategic promo offers & management of promo P&L with Trade
    > Development of Carte Noire X-segment promotional peak times (Trade sell-in tools / POS visibility & digital consumer activation – Budget >1Mo€)

    • Coaching of a marketing trainee

  • Mondelēz International - Sales Representative - Biscuits Category

    CLAMART 2014 - 2014 In charge of 40 customers:

    • Product listing negotiation
    • Promo peak time (Back to School, Délices Days etc.) sell-in & in-store execution
    • Business development with retail outlets (ad hoc off-shelf Peak times / shelf merchandising)
    • Management of a promoter

  • Mondelēz International - Assistant Brand Manager Milka Snacking

    CLAMART 2013 - 2014 In charge of Media & Innovation for Milka Snax & Crispello (Chocolate Category Big Bet):

    • Launch of new Snax flavor & bars format for Milka Crispello (product development, pack design, price positionning & performance analysis)

    • Management of media & activation campaign:
    > Local OOH campaign for Milka Snax (Agency: Buzzman) & media plan construction with Carat
    > Adaptation of central TVC (voice-over, packshot) and development of specific tag-ons
    > Development of 360° BTL activation ‘Osez le grand Snax’ in-store (sampling & malls event), out-store (‘Solidays’ music festival partnership) & digital (Facebook game)

    • Definition of strategic directions and growth opportunities of Milka Brand in the Confectionary market as part of 2015 annual plans

  • Kraft Foods - Assistant Brand Manager - MILKA tablets

    2012 - 2012 • Development of the digital activation “111ansdetendresse” (300 000 visits/ 3 weeks)
    • Animation of the Milka Facebook page: 400 000 fans (+ 60 000 fans/ 6 months)
    • Management of the Milka LU and Milka TUC NPDs launch (packaging & in-store activation)
    • Management the brand’s sponsorship activities (Pistes Mauves and Roc d’azur: budget > 500K€)

  • Nestlé - Assistant Brand Manager- NESCAFÉ DECAFF

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2011 - 2011 • Analysis of brand key performance indicators (IRI and Kantar)
    • Lead on the renovation of the range’s packaging and recipe
    • Strategic analysis of the Decaff segment on the UK market for 2012 annual plan

  • Université Paris-Dauphine - President of the Student Office

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Budget: 340K€ - 40 people team

Formations

Réseau