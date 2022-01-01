Nicolas HENAULT

Mes compétences :
Marketing
Communication
Agroalimentaire
Entreprises
Mondelēz International
- Brand Manager OREO & MIKADO
CLAMART2016 - maintenantMission: Drive penetration on Oreo & Mikado powerbrands
Mondelēz International
- Brand Manager LU NAPOLITAIN, PEPITO & GRANY
CLAMART2015 - 2016> Strategic (annual planning) & operational marketing / Comms & activation on pf >100Mo€
> 360° brand relaunch: from product optimization to TV activation (+10% growth forecast)
> Lead on new product development (concept creation, recipe development, visual identity & launch plan) in 3 different segments (Biscuits, Soft Cakes & Cereal Bars)
> Management of an Assistant Brand Manager & a marketing trainee
Mondelēz International
- Junior Brand Manager Carte Noire R&G
CLAMART2014 - 2015• Business management :
> Monthly volume forecasts for Carte Noire R&G
> Annual share forecast coordination at a total Coffee category level
> Monitoring pricing strategy (price forecast & risk assessment)
• Promo optimization:
> Development of strategic promo offers & management of promo P&L with Trade
> Development of Carte Noire X-segment promotional peak times (Trade sell-in tools / POS visibility & digital consumer activation – Budget >1Mo€)
• Coaching of a marketing trainee
Mondelēz International
- Sales Representative - Biscuits Category
CLAMART2014 - 2014In charge of 40 customers:
• Product listing negotiation
• Promo peak time (Back to School, Délices Days etc.) sell-in & in-store execution
• Business development with retail outlets (ad hoc off-shelf Peak times / shelf merchandising)
• Management of a promoter
Mondelēz International
- Assistant Brand Manager Milka Snacking
CLAMART2013 - 2014In charge of Media & Innovation for Milka Snax & Crispello (Chocolate Category Big Bet):
• Launch of new Snax flavor & bars format for Milka Crispello (product development, pack design, price positionning & performance analysis)
• Management of media & activation campaign:
> Local OOH campaign for Milka Snax (Agency: Buzzman) & media plan construction with Carat
> Adaptation of central TVC (voice-over, packshot) and development of specific tag-ons
> Development of 360° BTL activation ‘Osez le grand Snax’ in-store (sampling & malls event), out-store (‘Solidays’ music festival partnership) & digital (Facebook game)
• Definition of strategic directions and growth opportunities of Milka Brand in the Confectionary market as part of 2015 annual plans
2012 - 2012• Development of the digital activation “111ansdetendresse” (300 000 visits/ 3 weeks)
• Animation of the Milka Facebook page: 400 000 fans (+ 60 000 fans/ 6 months)
• Management of the Milka LU and Milka TUC NPDs launch (packaging & in-store activation)
• Management the brand’s sponsorship activities (Pistes Mauves and Roc d’azur: budget > 500K€)
Nestlé
- Assistant Brand Manager- NESCAFÉ DECAFF
Marne La Vallée Cedex 22011 - 2011• Analysis of brand key performance indicators (IRI and Kantar)
• Lead on the renovation of the range’s packaging and recipe
• Strategic analysis of the Decaff segment on the UK market for 2012 annual plan
Université Paris-Dauphine
- President of the Student Office