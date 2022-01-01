Menu

Nicolas HENRY

SAP Project Manager /Business consultant Logistics
-Strong operational background

Summary:
-17 Years of experience in Operational Logistics & SAP Supply Chain Projects (9 years)
-4 SAP Supply Chain Main Projects run since 2008 including 1 Major European Implementation as IS Expert focussed on IM/WM/Transportation topics and Radio Frequency system (Psion Application with handhelds) + interface PP-WM
-SAP WM-LE-TM and Radio Frequency application Expert + SD-MM : Existing SAP solution (ECC6) on French Perimeter.
-Logistics Engineers in a IT Consulting company: in charge of training and Functional analysis production on a WMS (LOGYS), from 11/1999 to 03/2003
-Operational Experiences: Logistics Manager including teams leading, Supply Chain activities management.

Mes compétences :
SAP
Supply chain
Transport
Radiofréquences
SAP Logistics Execution
SAP Warehouse Management

Entreprises

  • ArcelorMittal - Chef de projet SAP

    2008 - maintenant Déploiement de SAP modules SD/MM/WM dans les différentes sociétés d'ArcelorMittal Distribution.

    -Analyse fonctionnelle
    -Paramétrage
    -Test
    -Installation sur site
    -Formation
    -Audit Logistique
    -Réalisation et suivi des demandes (correctives ou évolutives) auprès du service dévelopement.

    -Mise en place d'un logiciel d'optimisation de tournées de transport interfacé avec SAP.
    Choix du prestataire dans le cadre du comité de pilotage et responsable de la partie interface avec SAP et développements SAP .

  • TREKK - Consultant SAP

    Reims 2008 - 2008 Chef de projet SAP sur les modules SD et MM
    auprès du client ARCELOR-MITTAL

    -Analyse fonctionnelle
    -Test
    -Paramétrage
    -Formation de utilisateurs
    -Mise en route
    -Audits Logistiques

  • SEYFERT CHAMPAGNE - Responsable Transports

    2004 - 2008 -Management du Service Transports
    -Choix des prestataires de transport et de stockage et négociations tarifaires
    -Constitution et optimisation des tournées de livraison
    -Responsable de la gestion des stocks de produits finis

  • ENTREPO-DIS - Responsable Administratif (Coordinateur Logistique)

    2003 - 2004 Entrepo-Dis : société de services, entrepositaire des Maisons de champagne Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krüg, Vranken Pommery. Surface : 30000 m² de stockage

    -Management de l'équipe administrative (4 personnes)
    -Gestion et optimisation du planning des expéditions (rdv transporteurs
    -Mise en adéquation des demandes avec la capacité de production
    -Assistance clients
    -Maintien des procédures et élaboration de nouvelles procédures
    -Pratique de l’anglais au quotidien

  • 3.I (Ingénierie Informatique Industrielle) - Ingénieur Logisticien Formateur

    1999 - 2003 -Intégration du progiciel de gestion d'entrepôt LOGYS
    -Analyse fonctionnelle des applications en fonction des besoins clients
    -Réalisation des documents d'analyse et de formation
    -Formation des key users et des utilisateurs + audits chez les clients
    -Test des applications avant installation
    -Assistance au démarrage
    -Participation à l'évolution du logiciel

Formations

