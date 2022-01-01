Nicolas HENRY

SAP Project Manager /Business consultant Logistics

-Strong operational background



Summary:

-17 Years of experience in Operational Logistics & SAP Supply Chain Projects (9 years)

-4 SAP Supply Chain Main Projects run since 2008 including 1 Major European Implementation as IS Expert focussed on IM/WM/Transportation topics and Radio Frequency system (Psion Application with handhelds) + interface PP-WM

-SAP WM-LE-TM and Radio Frequency application Expert + SD-MM : Existing SAP solution (ECC6) on French Perimeter.

-Logistics Engineers in a IT Consulting company: in charge of training and Functional analysis production on a WMS (LOGYS), from 11/1999 to 03/2003

-Operational Experiences: Logistics Manager including teams leading, Supply Chain activities management.



Mes compétences :

SAP

Supply chain

Transport

Radiofréquences

SAP Logistics Execution

SAP Warehouse Management