Menu

Nicolas HERBIN

COMPIEGNE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Compiègne

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Walon France - Contrôleur de Gestion - Responsable Sce Flotte PL

    2008 - maintenant

  • WALON FRANCE - Contrôleur de Gestion

    1997 - 2008

  • Spie citra nord - Gestionnaire

    1996 - 1997

  • Interim - Mission d'audit et tenue de dossier

    1994 - 1996

Formations

  • SIFOR Oise (Compiegne)

    Compiegne 1992 - 1994 decf

  • Lycée Sévigné

    Compiegne 1986 - 1994

Réseau