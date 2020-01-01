Menu

Nicolas HOVNANIAN

  • Scrap Attack Coordinator [CDI]
  • Continental
  • Scrap Attack Coordinator [CDI]

Alor Setar, Malaysia

En résumé

Welcome to my Viadeo profile!

WHAT WILL I BRING TO YOUR ORGANISATION?
1. Over 10 years proven leadership experience in Asia working in manufacturing
2. Over 7 years experience in tire industry Greenfield and Brownfield Project
3. Sound understanding of cross-cultural and cross-functional management (over 50 stakeholders)

ABOUT ME
International agile manager with the capability of interacting, federating and influencing decision-makers at all levels of a matrix organization to contribute to the success of your transformation project. I chose project management field from 2010 as it structures business cases and improves the outcome quality within time and budget while building strong relationship (a family growing over the project) with your colleagues. Over the years, I managed large-scale project (3 to 72 Mio Euro) from initiating to closing process group and honed my skills in production / continuous improvement while driving a transformation program.

Looking forward into my career, my goal is to spearhead the development on an organisation in competitive and challenging markets

Core proficiencies in business planning, project management (incl. construction), risk management, cross-cultural management

Entreprises

  • Continental - Scrap Attack Coordinator [CDI]

    Production | Alor Setar, Malaysia 2019 - maintenant 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
    Spearhead a 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺 to shift the local organisation towards a Quality-Driven Culture [Core team: 4 headcount & Extended Core team: 20 headcount]
    ► Empower first line management to be a change agent
    ► Establish a self-driven culture in shop floor
    ► Deploy data-driven Structured Problem Solving approach (Quick Standard Check Sheet, A3, 8D) across the plant [1000+ headcount]

  • Continental - Head of Project Department [CDI]

    Technique | Alor Setar, Malaysia 2018 - 2019 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
    ► Responsible for the plant investments (𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁: building & utilities, mixing, extrusion, tire building, curing, conveying system) – Portfolio [

  • Continental - Project Engineer [CDI]

    Technique | Alor Setar, Malaysia 2016 - 2017

  • Manuf Franc Pneumatiq Michelin - Deputy Project Manager [CDI]

    Technique | Shenyang, China 2011 - 2015 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
    ► Member of the project team responsible for the setting-up of the 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆
    ► Managed and coordinated the activities of the project team in charge of building-up additional mixing capacity to support truck and tourism tire production ramp-up

    𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀
    ► Organised the decision-making with the business partners to achieve the quality, cost, time and performance objectives from the launch to the closure of 5 overlapping multi-millions euros projects
    ► Managed and coordinated cross-functional and cross-cultural team (> 50 persons / ~80% Chinese)
    ► Validation protocols: regulatory compliance, functional and contractual commissioning during the installation, start-up, ramp-up and mass-production operation of the production facilities
    ► Animated and monitored continuous improvement workshops: SDCA, PDCA, QRQC (5Ws, 8D, Pareto), Obeya, 5S
    ► Attended Michelin Worldwide Project Management seminar – 230 attendees out of 111,000 (reference: June 2013)
    employees

    𝗔𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀
    ► Cross-cultural, functional and project management (WBS, CBS, risks management, quality planning: PFMEA, Control Plan, Work Instruction), ATEX Directive, business continuity management, change management

  • Betafence - Project Manager [Internship]

    Technique | Tianjin, China 2011 - 2011 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿: Fencing solutions, access control for perimeter protection and wire mesh products

    𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
    ► Set-up an installation company to provide the Chinese market with professional turnkey security solutions

    𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀
    ► Carried-out a survey to split the activity of the company to optimize taxes (VAT, Business tax, Income tax)
    ► Defined, assessed and selected the agents and installers network
    ► Organized a seminar to promote the products and certify the network [Budget: 50K€ / ~60 agents and installers certified]
    ► Structured the operations of the installation company (Scope of responsibilities, Flows, Procedures, Commissioning)

    𝗔𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀
    ► Cross-functional management, cross-cultural problems solving, multi-tasking

  • Poma - Quality & Marketing Assistant [Internship]

    Marketing | Beijing, China 2010 - 2010 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿: Cable car industry

    𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀
    ► Led the creation of marketing tools: website, brochures, training material [Budget: 5K€]
    ► Built-up, validated potential and current customers’ database [500 entries]
    ► Helped to implement the certification ISO9001 for the sales and marketing department

    𝗔𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀
    ► Flexibility, cross-cultural and project management
  • Coca-Cola Enterprises - Sales Representative [Internship]

    Commercial | 2008 - 2008 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
    ► Canvassed and distributed the brand name in hotels, restaurants and bars to expand the market shares
    ► Followed-up and developed the distribution network [Area: 6 departments / Surface: 31,000km2 / 1200 outlets canvassed]

    𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀
    ► 15 daily appointments to maintain the existing customers and expand the market shares [~ 8 new products listed / day]

    𝗔𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀
    ► Definition of customers’ needs, cold and warm calling, negotiation and self-confidence

  • PSA Peugeot Citroën - Blue-Collar Worker [Internship]

    Production | Mulhouse (68100) 2007 - 2007 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
    ► Within the pressure casting dies workshop: assembled the die
    ► Under the supervision of a mentor: carried out a flow and implantation study: continuous observation, flow analysis, root cause analysis: 5P, 7M/Ishikawa diagram

    𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀
    ► Standardisation of the pressure casting die workshop

    𝗔𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀
    ► Structured problem solving tools

Formations

  • ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management

    Paris (75000) 2015 - 2016 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲 𝗢𝗯𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀
    To prepare students to manage international projects and businesses, with a focus on emerging countries. Special attention is given to developing negotiation and team management skills in an international context.

    𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲𝘀
    ► International Project Management
    ► International Business Strategies
    ► Accounting and Finance for Multinationals
    ► Marketing and International Negotiations
    ► Leadership and Multicultural Management

  • Groupe ESC Clermont

    Belfort (90000) 2010 - 2011

  • Baoji Vocational Technology College

    Baoji, China 2009 - 2009 International exchange in China, Baoji – Jan 2009 to August 2009 (8 months) - High School Diploma - Chinese language and literature
    𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆: Baoji Vocational Technology College
    𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆: Bochi – 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿: Machine tool

    𝗔𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀
    ► Attended lessons about grammar, culture and calligraphy
    ► Built-up potential customers’ database – Mailing of sales proposals

    𝗔𝗰𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀
    ► Adaptability, Chinese language and culture

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Technologies Et Des Affaires

    Belfort (90000) 2006 - 2010 The cursus has been tailored to the expectations of the school’s founders, focusing on four educational pillars and satisfying the requirements of the Academic Association of Sales Engineering AASE. The studies are characterised by a multidisciplinary programme:
    ► B2B Marketing and Sales
    ► Technology
    ► International Business and Culture
    ► Management
    The education is enriched by intensive language training and by nearly two years of professional experience through five placements in companies, including one six-month overseas placement.

    President of ESTA School student-run company from January 2008 to June 2009 (1 year and 6 months)

    Responsibilities
    ► Provided market, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction survey and audits [5 potential customers / Turnover: 15K€]

    Achievements
    ► Coordinated the creation, validation and cold calling of potential customers databases [1500 entries / Turnover: 5.5K€]

    Acquired Skills
    ► Team (60 members) and budget management, proactivity

