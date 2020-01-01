Nicolas HOVNANIAN

Welcome to my Viadeo profile!



WHAT WILL I BRING TO YOUR ORGANISATION?

1. Over 10 years proven leadership experience in Asia working in manufacturing

2. Over 7 years experience in tire industry Greenfield and Brownfield Project

3. Sound understanding of cross-cultural and cross-functional management (over 50 stakeholders)



ABOUT ME

International agile manager with the capability of interacting, federating and influencing decision-makers at all levels of a matrix organization to contribute to the success of your transformation project. I chose project management field from 2010 as it structures business cases and improves the outcome quality within time and budget while building strong relationship (a family growing over the project) with your colleagues. Over the years, I managed large-scale project (3 to 72 Mio Euro) from initiating to closing process group and honed my skills in production / continuous improvement while driving a transformation program.



Looking forward into my career, my goal is to spearhead the development on an organisation in competitive and challenging markets



Core proficiencies in business planning, project management (incl. construction), risk management, cross-cultural management