Menu

Nicolas HUET

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Hôtel Eden Rock - Gouvernant

    2013 - maintenant

  • Le Meurice - Gouvernant d'étage

    2012 - 2013

  • Sofitel St James - Waiter

    Malabo 2012 - 2012

  • Plaza Athénée - Gouvernant d'étage

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Hôtelière De Vannes CCIM

    Vannes 2009 - 2011 Brevet professionnel

    Gouvernant - En alternance avec l'hôtel Plaza Athénée (Paris)

  • CAP VERS

    Nantes 2008 - 2009 CQP Réceptionniste

    En alternance avec l'hôtel Amiral (Nantes)

  • LEP Privé "Les Sorbets"

    Noirmoutier En L'Ile 2006 - 2008 Bac Professionnel Hôtellerie restauration

    hotellerie

  • Lycée Nicolas Appert (Orvault)

    Orvault 2004 - 2006 BEP Hôtellerie restauration

Réseau