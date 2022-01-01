Retail
Nicolas HUET
Ajouter
Nicolas HUET
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hôtel Eden Rock
- Gouvernant
2013 - maintenant
Le Meurice
- Gouvernant d'étage
2012 - 2013
Sofitel St James
- Waiter
Malabo
2012 - 2012
Plaza Athénée
- Gouvernant d'étage
2009 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Hôtelière De Vannes CCIM
Vannes
2009 - 2011
Brevet professionnel
Gouvernant - En alternance avec l'hôtel Plaza Athénée (Paris)
CAP VERS
Nantes
2008 - 2009
CQP Réceptionniste
En alternance avec l'hôtel Amiral (Nantes)
LEP Privé "Les Sorbets"
Noirmoutier En L'Ile
2006 - 2008
Bac Professionnel Hôtellerie restauration
hotellerie
Lycée Nicolas Appert (Orvault)
Orvault
2004 - 2006
BEP Hôtellerie restauration
