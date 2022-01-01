Menu

Nicolas IGOULEN

ST GÉRÉON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • NORAUTO St Géréon - Directeur de Centre

    2017 - maintenant

  • NORAUTO Angers Avrillé - Directeur stagiaire

    2016 - maintenant

  • NORAUTO Le Mans - Directeur stagiaire

    2016 - maintenant

  • TATI Roques Lilnat - Directeur Magasin

    2014 - maintenant

  • TATI Cholet Lilnat - Directeur Magasin

    2011 - 2014

  • DECATHLON Saumur - Responsable Univers

    2008 - 2011

  • DECATHLON Saumur - Responsable Sport

    2004 - 2008

  • DECATHLON Angers - Vendeur

    1998 - 2001

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau