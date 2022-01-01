Retail
Nicolas IGOULEN
Nicolas IGOULEN
ST GÉRÉON
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
NORAUTO St Géréon
- Directeur de Centre
2017 - maintenant
NORAUTO Angers Avrillé
- Directeur stagiaire
2016 - maintenant
NORAUTO Le Mans
- Directeur stagiaire
2016 - maintenant
TATI Roques Lilnat
- Directeur Magasin
2014 - maintenant
TATI Cholet Lilnat
- Directeur Magasin
2011 - 2014
DECATHLON Saumur
- Responsable Univers
2008 - 2011
DECATHLON Saumur
- Responsable Sport
2004 - 2008
DECATHLON Angers
- Vendeur
1998 - 2001
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Audrey BERTHAUD
Aurelie DEFOIS
Benoît MAZE
Christophe PAIRAULT
Magalie SOISTIER
Olivier JAUBERT
Sandra CARRO
Sonia LAVAULT
Stéphane ENGERRAN
Teddy BARRE