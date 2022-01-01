Nicolas JAMES

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Arcachon
Olifan Group is a global Wealth consulting firm, aiming to become a national and eutopean leading advisor.
We partner with clients to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and follow them along thier life.
We set up investment carriers to help our clients looking for developing their own assets in various areas such as financial investments or real estate investments.
Specialties:
Consulting
Real estate investment
Finance
Investment facilities and carriers
Mes compétences :
Cession d'entreprises
Conseil
Construction
Création
fiscalité
gestion de patrimoine
Immobilier