Nicolas JAMES

Olifan Group is a global Wealth consulting firm, aiming to become a national and eutopean leading advisor.

We partner with clients to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and follow them along thier life.

We set up investment carriers to help our clients looking for developing their own assets in various areas such as financial investments or real estate investments.



Specialties:

Consulting

Real estate investment

Finance

Investment facilities and carriers



Mes compétences :

Cession d'entreprises

Conseil

Construction

Création

fiscalité

gestion de patrimoine

Immobilier