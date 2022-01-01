Nicolas JAMES

Menu

En résumé

Olifan Group is a global Wealth consulting firm, aiming to become a national and eutopean leading advisor.
We partner with clients to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and follow them along thier life.
We set up investment carriers to help our clients looking for developing their own assets in various areas such as financial investments or real estate investments.

Specialties:
Consulting
Real estate investment
Finance
Investment facilities and carriers

Mes compétences :
Cession d'entreprises
Conseil
Construction
Création
fiscalité
gestion de patrimoine
Immobilier

Entreprises

  • Olifan Group - Partner

    2014 - maintenant

  • Cabinet Roiret & James - Co-Gérant

    2004 - 2012 Conseil auprès de particuliers et chefs d'entreprise
    Gestion globale du patrimoine
    Family Office

    Développement du cabinet: croissance organique et externe

    Management de l'équipe

    Suivi des relations avec fournisseurs: négociation, nouvelles offres et propositions

    Recherche de solution innovantes dans les secteurs de l'immobilier ou de l'investissement immobilier

    Restructuration d'actifs

  • TOTAL Exploration Production - Senior Reservoir Engineer

    COURBEVOIE 1997 - 2004 En charge du développement et/ou du suivi de champs pétroliers (Huile et Gaz)
    Simulation de production,
    Optimisation de la production :
    Optimisation des coûts de forage: implantation des puits
    Monitoring du champ et planifications des opérations : testing, mesures..

  • Schlumberger - General Field Engineer

    Paris 1993 - 1997 Services pétroliers sur les champs d'exploitation ou de forage
    Dans un Environnement multiculturel, gestion d'équipes
    Intervention en totale indépendance : décision sur place et autonomie
    Gestion des risques : respect de la sécurité

Formations

