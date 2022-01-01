Menu

Nicolas JANIN

Paris

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Engineer Insa De Lyon - 2008

After 2 engineers internship focusing on Continuous Improvement & Sourcing within Alstom (previously called Areva T&D), I joined as permanent employee Alstom in 2008 to work in the sourcing/supply chain field. I managed several sourcing/supply chain projects with Alstom units around the world untill 2012 when I joined as an expatriate our Digital Instrument Transformers unit in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. As sourcing & supply chain Manager in Phoenix, I put in place the Alstom sourcing process, put in place Supply Chain APS Standard (as S&OP and Supermarket)... In Phoenix, I also managed the new factory project and I was the project leader for SAP implementation.
Since June 2014, I am back in France to manage the Procurement department of our Alstom Grid factory in Aix-Les-Bains, factory specialized in Gas Insulated Substations (800 people, 250 MEuros yearly turnover).

Specialties: Supply Chain, Sourcing, Supplier Quality, OWC, ERP, Team Management, Project Management, Department Management

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
SAP
Lean supply chain
Leadership
Cross cultural management
Sourcing
Travail en équipe
Cash management
Finance
Management
Gestion de projets internationaux

Entreprises

  • General Electric - Senior Procurement Staff Manager & Regional Ombuds Leader for Europe

    Paris 2014 - maintenant Management of the procurement department of our BHT unit in Aix les Bains : 13 engineers & technician, 80 M€ yearly purchase, 35 000 purchase orders lines, 7000 parts numbers, 350 worldwide suppliers…

    GE Ombud: Integrity leader to who individuals can ask questions and report integrity concerns

  • Alstom - Sourcing & Supply Chain Manager - New Factory Project Manager - SAP Project Leader

    Saint Ouen 2012 - 2014 EXPATRIATE, ALSTOM Grid Inc, Digital Instrument Transformers Unit.
    Sourcing & Supply Chain Manager, New Factory Project Manager & SAP Project Manager, reporting to America Sourcing Director & Unit Site Director.

    Around 10M$ Yearly Sales, New Product, Challenging Market.

    Responsible of our new factory project from budget negociation with corporate, design with architect, management of project team, supervision of construction & move organization.
    Result: Successful move within budget, 6 months project, 1.2 M$ investment.

    Leader of SAP Project Team (Management of Key Users, Consultant & support from corporate) in order to migrate from legacy ERP System Syteline to SAP.
    Result: Project on time, Go Live in January 2014

    Sourcing Manager: Implementation of Alstom Sourcing Standard within the unit. Frame Agreement negotiation & second source development for critical components.
    Result: 9.6% savings P&L (YTD 12-13), 11% savings P&L (YTD 13-Jan14), On time delivery increase from 40% to 90%

    Supply Chain Manager : Implementation of Alstom Supply Chain Standard within the unit as S&OP planning tool, Kanban system between warehouse & supermarket in production, Cycle counting, Better inventory management…
    Result: Very few shortage in production, Inventory decrease from 2M$ to 1M$.

  • Alstom grid - Supply Chain Project Manager

    2008 - 2011 ALSTOM Grid (Previously Areva T&D), Product Line Instrument Transformers
    Supply Chain Project Manager, Lead Buyer Insulators (20 M€ yearly) & Castings (15 M€) reporting to ITR Sourcing & Supply chain Director
    250 M€ Turnover, 8 plants in Asia, America, Europe

     Development & negotiation with Worldwide suppliers of Standard logistic & quality contract used in all our units.
    Result: Lead Time reduced from 12 to 6 weeks.

    Development of planning tool (S&OP, MPS) in 2 units in Europe
    Result: Tools used by management in both units

    Supplier Quality: Process put in place with each unit in order to identify the suppliers which impact our sales due to their bad performance (Quality & Delivery issues) & put in place right action plan to deliver our customers on time & improve suppliers’ performance.
    Result: Sales impact reduced from 4M€ to 1M€.

    Project Buyer for our new Current Transformers range of Product.
    Result : Project started at right cost.

    Securization of critical parts (Aluminium Castings & Insulators) with development of second source
    Result: all parts developed with second source

    Manage suppliers’ issues as bankruptcy, quality issue, overload, etc… to avoid units stock out

    Spot mission in our Mexican plant to put in place War Room with unit management team to reach 2009 & 2010 budget, improve procurement & operating working capital (focus on receivables & payables)

    For Insulators, Management with Alstom grid Key Commodity Manager of Global RFQ 2011 and volume allocation decision based on cost, quality & logistic agreement

    For Castings parts, Negotiation with Alstom Grid Key Commodity Manager of Suppliers Logistics & quality agreements for 2011

  • Areva - Junior Sourcing Project Manager - Internship

    Paris La Defense 2008 - 2008 AREVA T&D, Product Line Instrument Transformers

    Junior Sourcing Project Manager, reporting to ITR Sourcing & Supply chain Director


    Management (Analysis, RFQ, etc…) of Machining parts commodity (10 M€ yearly purchase)

    Supplier On time Delivery Performance Improvement from 75 to 89% On time delivery

    Put in place sourcing & supply chain monthly reporting

    Management of Worldwide RFQ

  • Areva - Junior Continuous Improvement Consultant - Internship

    Paris La Defense 2007 - 2007 AREVA T&D, Product Line Instrument Transformers

    Junior Continuous Improvement Consultant, reporting to ITR Continuous Improvement Director

    --> Several missions: stock reduction, lean project (5S), logistic improvement (Kanban) in several units (Italy, Germany, France)

Formations

  • Kungliga Tekniska Högskolan (Institut Royal De Technologie) (Stockholm)

    Stockholm 2007 - 2007 Exchange student

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées INSA

    Villeurbanne 2003 - 2008 Engineer

    Engineering Diploma obtained with high distinction

