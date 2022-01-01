Nicolas JANIN

Engineer Insa De Lyon - 2008



After 2 engineers internship focusing on Continuous Improvement & Sourcing within Alstom (previously called Areva T&D), I joined as permanent employee Alstom in 2008 to work in the sourcing/supply chain field. I managed several sourcing/supply chain projects with Alstom units around the world untill 2012 when I joined as an expatriate our Digital Instrument Transformers unit in Phoenix, Arizona, USA. As sourcing & supply chain Manager in Phoenix, I put in place the Alstom sourcing process, put in place Supply Chain APS Standard (as S&OP and Supermarket)... In Phoenix, I also managed the new factory project and I was the project leader for SAP implementation.

Since June 2014, I am back in France to manage the Procurement department of our Alstom Grid factory in Aix-Les-Bains, factory specialized in Gas Insulated Substations (800 people, 250 MEuros yearly turnover).



Specialties: Supply Chain, Sourcing, Supplier Quality, OWC, ERP, Team Management, Project Management, Department Management



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

SAP

Lean supply chain

Leadership

Cross cultural management

Sourcing

Travail en équipe

Cash management

Finance

Management

Gestion de projets internationaux