Menu

Nicolas KOVACS

Montrouge

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CALYON - Ingénieur Analyste

    Montrouge 2007 - maintenant

  • Sagem Communication - Ingénieur Analyste

    2005 - 2007

Formations

Réseau