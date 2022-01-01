Nicolas KUNTZER

• Manage and coordinate the whole projects and allocated teams from RFQ phase to the validation of the small scale process and product design freeze in respect of Quality, Cost and Timing targets.

• Manage the project risks and associated action plan and escalate to project steering committee when necessary.

• Coordinate with the finance controller accurate finance follow up.

• Ensure the Project and associated documentation compliance to internal procedures.

• Participate to the definition of the Project team allocated to my projects with management.

• Participate to the technical choices and supplier selection with the management team.

• "lead and manage" the customer (internal or external) in collaboration with the KAM by being the key comunication interface.

• Regularly update the Project status to the management, actively participate to the Steering Committies.

• Participate to the establishment and realization of the internal Continuous Improvement Plan.



Mes compétences :

Management

Automobile

Communication

Achat

Pharmaceutique