Nicolas KUNTZER

En résumé

• Manage and coordinate the whole projects and allocated teams from RFQ phase to the validation of the small scale process and product design freeze in respect of Quality, Cost and Timing targets.
• Manage the project risks and associated action plan and escalate to project steering committee when necessary.
• Coordinate with the finance controller accurate finance follow up.
• Ensure the Project and associated documentation compliance to internal procedures.
• Participate to the definition of the Project team allocated to my projects with management.
• Participate to the technical choices and supplier selection with the management team.
• "lead and manage" the customer (internal or external) in collaboration with the KAM by being the key comunication interface.
• Regularly update the Project status to the management, actively participate to the Steering Committies.
• Participate to the establishment and realization of the internal Continuous Improvement Plan.

Mes compétences :
Management
Automobile
Communication
Achat
Pharmaceutique

Entreprises

  • Nemera - Program Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Valeo - Chef de projets internationaux

    Paris 2009 - maintenant - Responsable fonctionnel de 'une équipe de 7 personnes (2 R&D, 1 qualité, 1 méthodes, 1 acheteur, 2 ingénieurs d'application), avec management transversal sur les structures et unités de production situées soit sur le site de l'Isle d'Abeau, en Pologne ou en Chine.
    - Chef de projet pour les constructeurs automobile VOLVO et FORD : interlocuteur privilégié des clients, responsable des phases de prise de marché, développement technique, validation, industrialisation et mise en série des nouveaux produits.

  • Valeo - Responsable Secteur Prototypes

    Paris 2006 - 2009 VALEO Systèmes Electriques site de L’Isle d’Abeau (38) (N°3 mondial des démarreurs)

    - Management hiérarchique d’une équipe de 12 techniciens (9 monteurs prototypes dont un en Pologne, un homme qualité service et logistique et deux usineurs) et management transversal d’une équipe d’une quinzaine d’ingénieurs et techniciens essais.
    - CA annuel du service : 1.5 million d'euros
    - Planification du montage des appareils pour essais internes ou expéditions client.
    - Gestion d’un petit parc machines : deux tours parallèles, un centre d’usinage, une rouleuse de cannelures, une tailleuse de pignons, une pointeuse et autres petits équipements légers.
    - Responsable de la tenue du budget alloué aux prototypes : tableau de bord, animation des revues budgétaires.
    - Aide à la conception et achat de pièces primaires (fonderie, usinage, pièces de prototypage rapide) en France et à l'étranger.
    - Analyse du besoin, définition du cahier des charges et achat d’un bras de mesure 3D et d’une fraiseuse verticale dans le but de rendre le service encore plus autonome et réactif.

  • Valeo - Ingénieur d'application - équipe projet

    Paris 2003 - 2006 VALEO Systèmes Electriques site de L’Isle d’Abeau (38) (N°3 mondial des démarreurs)

    Au sein d'une équipe s'occupant de plusieurs clients (PSA / FORD / MAZDA).
    - Management de la communication technique client / Valeo.
    - Organisation et animation des revues techniques chez le client.
    - Pilotage transversal équipe projet (centre technique, commercial, bureau d'études, méthode et qualité…)
    - Réponse technique à des appels d'offre.
    - Coordination des plannings de validation des clients et du centre technique afin de respecter l'ensemble des jalons des différents projets.
    - Développement de nouveaux produits adaptés aux exigences des clients.
    - Garant de la qualité des produits livrés.
    - Management d'un apprenti ITII dans le cadre d'une mission R&D et formation de techniciens et ingénieurs à la CAO.

  • Valeo - Ingénieur Essais

    Paris 2001 - 2003 VALEO Systèmes Electriques site de L’Isle d’Abeau (38) (N°3 mondial des démarreurs)

    - Interlocuteur pour assurer la communication entre le centre technique et les Equipes Multi Projets.
    - Réalisation des essais de validation produits et analyser les défaillances éventuellement rencontrées.
    - Responsable étalonnage de plusieurs bancs d'essais dans le secteur fiabilité.
    - Formateur sur plusieurs moyens du secteur fiabilité : bancs d'essais, outils informatiques d'exploitation.

  • Valeo - Apprenti ingénieur – Etudes Métiers -

    Paris 1998 - 2001 VALEO Systèmes Electriques site de L’Isle d’Abeau (38) (N°3 mondial des démarreurs)

    Apprenti ingénieur – Etudes Métiers -
    Sous la tutelle du responsable d'une gamme de produits.
    - Réduction de coûts sur différents produits génériques.
    - Conception informatique pour élaboration de nouveaux sous ensembles dits "étagères".
    - Etude de standardisation de nouveaux sous ensembles mise en œuvre de nouvelles technologies.
    - Etude d'industrialisation de nouveau sous ensembles.

  • Valeo - Apprenti technicien – Etudes métiers –

    Paris 1996 - 1998 VALEO Systèmes Electriques site de L’Isle d’Abeau (38) (N°3 mondial des démarreurs)

    Apprenti technicien – Etudes métiers –
    - Formation CAO / DAO (CATIA V4, V5)

Formations

